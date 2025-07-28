Liberty vs. Wings Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Monday, July 28
The New York Liberty won’t have star Breanna Stewart on Monday night as they aim to get back in the win column against the Dallas Wings.
Stewart is dealing with a leg injury and has been ruled out for New York’s game — where it has a chance to gain a half game on the Minnesota Lynx in the standings.
Despite Stewart’s injury, the Liberty are road favorites as many of the best betting sites against a Dallas team playing the second night of a back-to-back.
Dallas fell to 1-5 in games that Paige Bueckers misses, losing to the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. Bueckers (rest) should be back in the lineup on Monday night.
With the Wings well out of the playoff race and struggling against the spread at the moment, should bettors trust them against the Stewart-less Liberty?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s matchup.
Liberty vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Liberty -7.5 (-110)
- Wings +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Liberty: -325
- Wings: +260
Total
- 169.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Liberty vs. Wings How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 28
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: College Park Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Liberty record: 17-7
- Wings record: 7-19
Liberty vs. Wings Injury Reports
Liberty Injury Report
- Breanna Stewart – out
- Emma Meesseman – out
- Nyara Sabally – out
Wings Injury Report
- Ty Harris – out
- Maddy Siegrist – out
- Paige Bueckers – day-to-day
- Myisha Hines-Allen – day-to-day
Liberty vs. Wings Best WNBA Prop Bets
Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Sabrina Ionescu OVER 20.5 Points (-130)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Ionescu could be in line for a big game on Monday:
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu could have an even bigger role than normal on Monday with Stewart out, and she’s coming off back-to-back high-scoring games to push her season average to 19.3 points per game.
Ionescu dropped 29 points in a win over the Phoenix Mercury, knocking down four 3-pointers in the process, and she followed that up with a 30-point game in a loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.
The Liberty guard has attempted 21 or more shots in back-to-back games, and she’s averaging a career-high 16.0 shots per game this season.
With Stewart out, Ionescu should once again push 20 shots, and I expect her to thrive against a Dallas team that is 10th in the WNBA in defensive rating.
Liberty vs. Wings Prediction and Pick
There’s a lot up in the air in terms of injuries in this matchup, and the Liberty have not been nearly as dominant in the 2025 season when one of Stewart or Jonquel Jones is out of the lineup.
So, I’m going to stay away from a side in this matchup and instead focus on the total.
The Wings have struggled defensively all season long, ranking 10th in the league in defensive rating, and they’ve hit the OVER in 14 of their 26 games.
New York (No. 1 in pace) and Dallas (No. 4 in pace) both love to push the tempo, and I think that is conducive to a high-scoring game on Monday night – as long as Bueckers is back in the lineup for the Wings.
New York comes into this game with the No. 2 offensive rating in the W, and even though Dallas is one of the worst teams in the league, it still has a decent offensive attack, ranking eighth in offensive rating.
The Liberty should have a field day against this defense, and they also have hit the OVER in the majority of their games (13 of 24) this season.
Pick: OVER 169.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
