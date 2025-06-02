Lions Super Bowl Odds Unchanged After Frank Ragnow Announces Retirement
The Detroit Lions were dealt a blow on Monday when four-time Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow announced his retirement. Despite the new hole created at the center of their stellar offensive line, betting oddsmakers don’t think it impacts their ability to win it all.
The Lions are currently +1000 on FanDuel Sportsbook to win the 2025 Super Bowl. Those are the same odds they had before the NFL Draft and just slightly behind the +900 they were after the early part of free agency.
The Lions have the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl amongst NFC teams behind the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams (+1900), Commanders (+2000), Packers (+2100) and 49ers (+2200) follow suit.
The Lions had one of the best offensive lines in football last year and Ragnow was the maestro at center. He was a second-team All-Pro selection last year, his second straight season earning that award and third in his career.
The Lions drafted Tate Ratledge from Georgia in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s been taking first-team reps at center for the Lions at OTAs. They could also add a veteran to fill the role or move one of their other more established linemen to center.
Whatever happens, oddsmakers don’t believe it hurts the Lions at all. Their win total is set at 10.5 with the OVER a +100 underdog to the UNDER at -120 at FanDuel Sportsbook. That’s the highest total in the NFC North.
The Lions lost in the NFC Divisional round last year after getting bumped in the NFC Championship in 2023. They’ve had the best record in the NFL over that time, going 27-7 overall.
Now the question is can they get over hump.
Here are the odds for the Lions and the complete Top 10 via FanDuel.
2025 Lions Super Bowl Odds
+1000
2025 Super Bowl Odds
- Baltimore Ravens +700
- Philadelphia Eagles +700
- Buffalo Bills +750
- Kansas City Chiefs +750
- Detroit Lions +1000
- Los Angeles Rams +1900
- Cincinnati Bengals +1900
- Washington Commanders +2000
- Green Bay Packers +2100
- San Francisco 49ers +2300
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER