Lions vs. Colts Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 3

The Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts will wrap up their respective preseason schedules against each other on Saturday.

The Lions have played in two low-scoring games so far in the preseason, losing to the Bengals 16-14 and then beating the Commanders 17-13. Meanwhile, the Colts played to a 13-13 tie against the Patriots, and then were steamrolled by the Falcons, 34-6.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this preseason Week 3 showdown.

Lions vs. Colts Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lions +3.5 (-108)

Colts -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Lions +137

Colts -165

Total

OVER 35.5 (-110)

UNDER 35.5 (-110)

Lions vs. Colts How to Watch

Date: Saturday, August 29

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NFL Network/CBS4/Lions TV Network

Lions record: 1-1

Colts record: 0-1-1

Lions vs. Colts Betting Trends

Dan Campbell is 7-11 straight up and 9-9 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Shane Steichen is 5-5-1 straight up and 5-6 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Lions vs. Colts Key Player to Watch

Anthony Richardson, QB - Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones will remain sidelined for this game, and Anthony Richardson will get the start, giving him one more chance to impress and solidify his job as the team's backup. He completed 11-of-14 passes for 145 yards and an interception in Week 1, but he added 53 rushing yards and a touchdown in that game. He was bad in his second game, completing only 3-of-9 passes for 24 yards with three rushes for 15 yards against the Falcons. All eyes will be on him in the Colts' preseason finale.

Lions vs. Colts Prediction and Best Bet

I can't lay points on this Colts team with Anthony Richardson starting at quarterback. He was decent in his first game against the Patriots, but horrific against the Falcons. Now, he has to take on a Lions team that has been great defensively through the first two weeks of the preseason.

The Lions' defensive backups have looked great, which is a great sign for Kelvin Sheppard, the Lions' defensive coordinator, heading into the regular season. With the betting market giving us 3.5 points on the Lions, I'll take those points and hope their defense can keep the game close.

Pick: Lions +3.5 (-108) via DraftKings

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