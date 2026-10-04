Lions vs. Panthers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 4

Sunday Night Football in Week 4 could feature a high-scoring affair as the Detroit Lions hit the road to take on Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers.

Both of these teams have pretty solid offenses so far this year, ranking seventh in EPA/Play (Detroit) and 13th in EPA/Play (Carolina).

The Panthers offense struggled a little bit in a loss to Cleveland in Week 3, but Bryce Young and Co. are looking to get back to .500 this season as home underdogs against the 2-1 Lions.

Detroit has yet to cover the spread in a single game this year, and these two teams are certainly equipped to play a high-scoring matchup with the total set at 51.5.

So, why not bet on some touchdowns?

There are a ton of interesting players to consider in this matchup, including Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Sam LaPorta on the Lions side. Detroit has scored at least 30 points in every game this season, making it a fun team to bet on in the touchdown market.

Meanwhile, the Panthers could turn more to Chuba Hubbard and Tetairoa McMillan on offense with Jalen Coker and Jonathon Brooks banged up.

Here's a look at my favorite touchdown scorer picks for this Week 4 clash on Sunday night.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Lions vs. Panthers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Sam LaPorta Anytime TD (+185)

LaPorta is healthy and off to a strong start in the 2026 season, reeling in 14 of his 19 targets for 144 yards and a score. LaPorta has played 89.9 percent of the snaps for the Lions, which gives him a really solid floor when it comes to this market.

Detroit’s offense has been very Gibbs-centric through three weeks, but LaPorta and St. Brown have been reliable options as well with Jared Goff tossing eight scores in three games.

The Lions have really struggled defensively, allowing 24 or more points in three straight games, which has forced them into a few shootouts. That’s great news for LaPorta and this passing game, especially against a Carolina defense that allowed 59 points to Chicago in Week 1 and two passing scores to Deshaun Watson in Week 3.

The Panthers are ninth in the NFL in EPA/Pass because of their strong showing in Week 2 against Cooper Rush and the Atlanta Falcons, but I think this offense is very fade-worthy, especially with star cornerback Jaycee Horn (quad) sidelined for the next several weeks.

LaPorta (+185) has always been a red zone threat, catching 17 scores over his first two seasons before an injury-plagued 2025 campaign.

Carolina gave up two scores to Cleveland tight end Harold Fannin Jr. in Week 3 and has allowed three total touchdowns to the position this season. I expect another high-scoring game on Sunday night, so I like LaPorta to score for the second time in 2026.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Anytime TD (-125)

St. Brown is tied with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the most red-zone targets in the NFL this season, picking up nine through the first three weeks.

The star wideout has eight catches for 41 yards and four scores on those looks, hitting paydirt in all three of his games and five times overall. He’s picking up right where he left off in 2025, when he led the NFL with 34 red-zone looks.

The Lions aren’t afraid to let Jared Goff sling the ball (eight passing scores this season), and St. Brown should torch this Carolina secondary with Horn sidelined.

I know this isn’t a fun price for an anytime TD bet, Brown is one of the safest players to bet on in the NFL.

Darren Waller Anytime TD (+235)

No team in the NFL has allowed more touchdowns to the tight end position than the Detroit Lions (six) this season, as Juwan Johnson, Dalton Kincaid and Kenyon Sadiq have found the end zone against this shaky Detroit secondary to open 2026.

The Lions are just 27th in the NFL in EPA/Pass, and the absence of safeties Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch has made them extremely exploitable in the passing game.

Enter veteran Darren Waller, who scored twice in Week 2 against Atlanta and is coming off a season-high five catches for 51 yards on eight targets in Week 3. Waller played over 50 percent of the snaps in that game (first time all season), and he could see an uptick in usage with Jalen Coker nursing a quad injury.

At +235, Waller is a steal against a Lions defense that has allowed 29 catches for 351 yards and six scores to the position in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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