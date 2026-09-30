Lions vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 4

Sunday Night Football in Week 4 features an intriguing NFC battle between the Detroit Lions and the Carolina Panthers.

Detroit is off to a strange start in the 2026 campaign, posting some impressive offensive numbers (31 points in each game) while ranking in the bottom 10 in the league in several defensive categories. So, despite a 2-1 start to the campaign, the Lions are just three-point road favorites against the 1-2 Panthers.

Carolina lost as a road favorite in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns, and it’s looking to bounce back at home. The Panthers enter this game on a wild 12-game ATS winning streak off a straight up loss dating back to the 2024 season.

So, bettors may want to consider Bryce Young and Co. as home dogs in this matchup.

The NFC South is wide open this season, and Carolina may only need to win eight games – like it did last season – to end up as the No. 1 team in the division.

Can it get back to .500 on Sunday night?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this Week 4 matchup.

Lions vs. Panthers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lions -3.5 (-112)

Panthers +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Lions: -180

Panthers: +150

Total

50.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Lions vs. Panthers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4

Time: 8:20 p.m. EST

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Lions record: 2-1

Panthers record: 1-2

Lions vs. Panthers Injury Reports

Lions Injury Report

Ben Bartch – out

Brian Branch – PUP

Kerby Joseph – PUP

Panthers Injury Report

Mike Jackson – questionable

Jalen Coker – questionable

Jonathon Brooks – out

Damien Lewis – doubtful

Jaycee Horn – out

Devin Lloyd – questionable

Xavier Legette – questionable

Nick Scott – questionable

Lions vs. Panthers Betting Trends

The Lions are 0-2-1 against the spread this season.

The Panthers are 1-2 against the spread this season.

Carolina is 0-1 against the spread as an underdog this season.

The Lions are 0-1 against the spread on the road in 2026.

The OVER is 3-0 in the Lions’ games in 2026.

The UNDER is 2-1 in the Bears’ games in 2026.

The Panthers are on an 12-game ATS winning streak off a SU loss dating back to 2024.

Lions vs. Panthers Key Player to Watch

Jahmyr Gibbs, Running Back, Detroit Lions

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is the favorite to win the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year award, and he’s done it all for this Detroit attack in his first season in a true bellcow role.

Not only is Gibbs on pace for well over 2,000 yards from scrimmage, but he’s got a chance to push for a 1,000-yard rushing season and a 1,000-yard receiving season. The former first-round pick has 65 carries for 307 yards (4.7 yards per carry) and four scores while reeling in 18 of his 21 targets for 156 yards and two more touchdowns.

Gibbs scored three times in a win over the New York Jets in Week 3, and he’s averaging over 27 touches a game. That could be a long-term concern when it comes to Gibbs’ health, but for now it has allowed him to put up some insane numbers on offense.

Lions vs. Panthers Prediction and Pick

The OVER has hit in every one of the Lions’ games this season, and they’ve profiled as the ideal over team in three games. Detroit has scored over 30 points in every game, and it has also allowed at least 24 points in each matchup. On top of that, the Lions are seventh in EPA/Play on offense and 30th in EPA/Play on defense.

So, a Lions game is going to feature both offenses moving the ball.

Detroit ranks in the top-10 in the league in yards per play on offense and the bottom 10 in yards per play allowed on defense.

The Panthers put up a huge offensive performance in Week 1 in a loss to Chicago, but they struggled last week on the road against Cleveland. Back at home, I expect more from Bryce Young, especially if Jalen Coker (quad) is able to suit up in this matchup.

Carolina still ranks 12th in the NFL in EPA/Play on offense, and it may not need to score more than 20 points for this game to go OVER the total. Rather than taking a side – since the Lions have yet to cover and I lean with them in this matchup – I’ll root for points on Sunday night.

Pick: OVER 50.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .