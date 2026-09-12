Louisiana vs. USC Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2

The USC Trojans have gotten off to a strong start to their season, steamrolling inferior competition by beating San Jose State 42-36 and Fresno State 39-0. Things should continue to be stress-free for them in Week 2 when they take on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns from the Sun Belt.

USC has gone 1-1 when it comes to covering the big spread this season. Can they cover as a big favorite this week? Let's try to answer that question.

Louisiana vs. USC Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Louisiana +30.5 (-110)

USC -30.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Louisiana +2400

USC -10000

Total

OVER 59.5 (-108)

UNDER 59.5 (-112)

Louisiana vs. USC How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 12

Time: 11:00 PM ET

Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): BTN

Louisiana record: 1-0

USC record: 2-0

Louisiana vs. USC Betting Trends

Louisiana is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games

The OVER is 6-4 in Louisiana's last 10 games

USC is 4-6 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 6-4 in USC's last 10 games

Louisiana vs. USC Key Player to Watch

Jayden Maiava, QB - USC Trojans

It's not like Jayden Maiava has been challenged in his first two games of the season, but he has looked impressive nonetheless. He has completed 88.9% of his passes for 635 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions in USC's first two weeks. Expect him to rack up big-time stats again this weekend.

Louisiana vs. USC Prediction and Best Bet

USC has already looked impressive in their first two games, so I'm going to bank on them covering the spread in this spot. They should be 2-0 against the spread this season, but they took their foot off the pedal in Week 0 against San Jose State. I see that as less likely to happen now that we're two weeks into the year and they need to hit their stride before facing power conference competition.

Louisiana may have won 38-7 last week, but it was against FCS competition. Any game against FCS competition should result in nothing less than a 40+ point win. Their quarterback, Lunch Winfield, threw two interceptions and threw for only 189 yards. The Trojans may eat this offense alive.

I'll lay the points with the Trojans.

Pick: USC -30.5 (-110) via FanDuel

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Register now and make a $5 wager each day for five days to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!