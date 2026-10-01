Louisville vs. NC State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 5

The Louisville Cardinals visit the NC State Wolfpack in an ACC clash on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams are 2-2 to start the season. Louisville won two straight games before an upset loss to Wake Forest last week, while NC State has alternated wins and losses through four weeks.

Louisville did fare well in its lone road game thus far, giving Ole Miss a scare in a 41-38 loss as +6.5 underdogs to open the season.

NC State is 2-0 at home so far, covering as -33.5 favorites against Richmond in a 73-0 blowout, and picking up a 41-31 win last week as -12.5 favorites against Appalachian State.

Louisville has won the last two meetings against NC State in 2022 and 2023.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 5 matchup.

Louisville vs. NC State Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Louisville -4 (-105)

NC State +4 (-115)

Moneyline

Louisville: -192

NC State: +160

Total

58.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Louisville vs. NC State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Carter-Finley Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ACC Network

Louisville record: 2-2

NC State record: 2-2

Louisville vs. NC State Key Players to Watch

Lincoln Kienholz, Quarterback, Louisville Cardinals

Lincoln Kienholz is playing pretty well in his first season at Louisville. He threw just 36 passes in two years at Ohio State, completing 21 of them with one touchdown and no interceptions.

The junior quarterback has completed 75 of 109 passes (68.8%) for 1,140 yards so far this season. That ranks him 16th in the nation in passing yards. He’s also thrown seven touchdowns with just one interception, helping him to a QBR of 80.4.

Kienholz can also do some damage on the ground. He’s ran the ball 45 times for 134 yards and six touchdowns through four games this season.

Louisville vs. NC State Prediction and Pick

This is a high total in this one at 58.5, but it’s not quite high enough.

Louisville has scored 165 points through four games, good for an average of 41.3 per contest, and NC State isn’t too far behind at 38.3 points per game.

Neither defense has been all that great either. If you take out Louisville has allowed 30 or more points in three of its four games, allowing 13 points to Villanova in Week 2. NC State also had an easy matchup in Week 2, but has allowed at least 31 points in each of its other three games.

Pick: OVER 58.5 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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