The Los Angeles Lakers picked up a thrilling overtime win against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night behind 36 points from Luka Doncic and 47 points from Quentin Grimes.

L.A. was without two starters (Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler) in that game, yet it still found a way to win a ninth game in a row to take the top spot in the Western Conference. Now, the Lakers have a quick turnaround at home on Wednesday, as they'll take on the Utah Jazz.

That has called into question the status of Doncic, who played 42 minutes in Tuesday night's win. The Lakers star has sat out one end of two of the Lakers' three back-to-backs this season, missing wins over the Los Angeles Clippers and Detroit Pistons.

Wednesday's game seems like a perfect game for Doncic to rest since the Lakers went to overtime last night, especially since Utah has just two wins in the 2026-27 campaign. However, Reaves' injury makes things a little more tricky. The Lakers don't have an offensive engine to turn to -- even though Grimes was awesome on Tuesday -- if Doncic sits in this game.

The betting market has given us some insight into this matchup even with the Lakers yet to release an injury report. L.A. is currently a 10.5-point favorite at home, which signals that Doncic is going to suit up in this matchup. That could always change when the Lakers' injury report comes out, but for now, oddsmakers are expecting the All-NBA guard to play.

If Doncic does suit up, he could be worth a look in the prop market against this short-handed Utah team.

Note: The SI team will update this story with Doncic's official injury designation for Wednesday's game once the Lakers release an injury report.

Best Luka Doncic Prop Bet vs. Jazz

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Luka Doncic OVER 35.5 Points (-120)

This season, Doncic is averaging 38.8 points per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from 3.

He has an even bigger offensive burden with Reaves sidelined, and still found a way to score 36 points on Tuesday despite a rough shooting night. Doncic was just 13-for-34 from the field and 5-for-16 from 3 in the Lakers' win.

He's now scored 36 or more points in nine of his 13 games, and he'll take on a Utah team that is just 21st in defensive rating and 22nd in opponent points per game this season. The Jazz are down a bunch of pieces in the frontcourt (Jusuf Nurkic, Jaren Jackson Jr., Lauri Markkanen), which should make it easy for Doncic to attack the rim on Wednesday.

At the end of the day, Doncic is getting way too many shots per game to fade in any scoring prop, and he's averaging almost 39 points per game. I'll gladly take him to clear this line on Wednesday night -- if he's able to play.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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