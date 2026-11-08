Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lakers vs. Pistons)

Los Angeles Lakers star guard Luka Doncic is one of the leading candidates to win the leauge's MVP award this season, and he's coming off a 53-point showing on Friday in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

However, Doncic appears to have gotten a little banged up in that game, as he's now on the injury report and questionable for the Lakers' matchup with the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

Luka Doncic (back) listed questionable for Sunday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) November 7, 2026

Doncic missed one game earlier this season -- the second night of a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Clippers -- but he has not been on the injury report a lot ofr L.A. Oddsmakers have set the Lakers as 4.5-point road underdogs against Cade Cunningham and the Pistons with Doncic's status up in the air.

This season, Doncic is averaging 40.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from 3-point range. The star guard has four straight games with over 40 points, and he's well on his way to another scoring title in the 2026-27 season.

Doncic's questionable tag may have an impact on his prop lines, as he's projected just 33.5 points at DraftKings against the Pistons' No. 1 defense. Still, Doncic has scored at least 37 points in seven straight games after failing to reach 30 points in his first two games of the season.

If he plays, Doncic is worth a look in the prop market, though the Lakers will likely provide an update on his status closer to tip off. L.A. plays the second night of a back-to-back on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks, so it's possible Doncic could sit one of these games if his back continues to be an issue.

Here's a look at my favorite prop for Doncic -- if he plays -- on Sunday.

Best Luka Doncic Prop Bet vs. Pistons

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Luka Doncic OVER 33.5 Points (-107)

This season, Doncic is averaging 40.1 points per game, clearing 33.5 points in each of his last seven games. He had a 53-point showing on Friday against a Portland team that features multiple elite defenders such as Jrue Holiday and Toumani Camara.

So, even though Doncic has a tough matchup ahead against Ausar Thompson and Co., I think he’s a great bet to clear this scoring prop.

The Lakers star leads the NBA in shots per game (24.6), 3-point attempts per game (13.8) and free-throw attempts per game (11.3). He’s coming off a season where he won the scoring title averaging over 33 per game, so this is clearly a reachable number for the Lakers star.

His usage is simply too high to fade, even against the best defense in the NBA.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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