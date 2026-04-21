Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rockets vs. Lakers Game 2)

Los Angeles Lakers star guard Luka Doncic will not return for Game 2 of the first round against the Houston Rockets, as he's still dealing with a hamstring injury.

Lakers head coach J.J. Redick said one week ago that both Doncic and Austin Reaves are out indefinitely, and it appears that is still the case for Doncic. The star guard injured his hamstring in the team's April 2 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, so it's been less than three weeks since he went down.

Redick: Luka Doncic (hamstring) remains out indefinitely.



Redick added that he won't have an update on Doncic or Austin Reaves (oblique) this week. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) April 14, 2026

Originally, Doncic was expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks with the issue, so it's not a surprise that he's still not ready to play. The Lakers are attempting to extend this series long enough to get him back in the lineup, and their Game 1 win was a step in the right direction.

Doncic had a huge regular season that had him in the MVP conversation, averaging 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from 3.

With Doncic out of the lineup, the Lakers are set as 4.5-point home underdogs in Game 2. They were 5.5-point underdogs in Game 1, though that lined moved to 2.5 before tip off after Kevin Durant (knee) was ruled out for Houston.

I'm eyeing a player prop in this game for LeBron James, who has taken on a massive role on the offensive end with Doncic and Reaves on the shelf.

Best Lakers Prop Bet vs. Rockets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

LeBron James OVER 16.5 Rebounds and Assists (-104)

At age 41, James is still one of the most dangerous players in the NBA.

During the regular season, the four-time champion averaged 10.3 assists and 7.0 rebounds in 11 games with Doncic out of the lineup, and he put up a smooth 21 rebounds and assists in Game 1 with the star guard sidelined.

James is not only the primary scorer for L.A. with Doncic and Reaves injured, but he’s the No. 1 facilitator as well, dishing out 13 assists in Game 1, including eight in the first quarter.

This prop is way too low for James, especially if he’s going to attack the glass at a high level. James averaged just 6.1 rebounds per game in the regular season, but he picked up eight boards (on 13 rebound chances) in Game 1.

After two days off, I think the Hall of Famer is going to stuff the stat sheet again in Game 2.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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