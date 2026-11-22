Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III has come on as a top option for this team in the passing game, but he was injured in Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Burden exited that matchup late with a concussion, yet he's off the injury report with the Bears coming out of their bye in Week 11. That's a good sign for Chicago, which is heavily favored at home against the New Orleans Saints.

Luther Burden (concussion) not listed on injury report for Week 11. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 20, 2026

This season, Burden has 49 catches (on 66 targets) for 644 yards and four scores. He's also carried the ball eight times for 29 yards.

Chicago has a ton of great pass catchers around quarterback Caleb Williams, but Burden has at least seven grabs in three of the last four weeks, making him an intriguing target in the prop market against a Saints team that has struggled all season long on defense.

Here's a look at how I'm betting on Burden in this Week 11 clash.

Best Bears Prop Bet vs. Saints in NFL Week 11

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Luther Burden OVER 4.5 Receptions (-103)

I'm shocked to see this receptions prop all the way down at 4.5 for Burden, who is averaging 5.4 catches per game.

The Saints rank 17th in the NFL in passing yards allowed and 22nd in EPA/Pass heading into Sunday's matchup, so I expect Ben Johnson to attack as much as he can through the air. The Bears have one of the best offenses in the NFL in EPA/Play when Williams is in the lineup.

Burden has five or more catches in five games this season, and he only has one game with less than four receptions. Now that he's off the injury report, Burden should resume his usual role in this Chicago offense.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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