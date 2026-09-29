Lynx vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet WNBA Playoffs Game 2

Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty pulled off a massive upset in Game 1 of the WNBA Playoffs, knocking off the Minnesota Lynx by 16 points. The No.1-seeded Lynx now need to win two games in a row to advance to the WNBA Semifinals.

New York is set as a home underdog in Game 2, but it did win 14 of 22 home games in the 2026 regular season. The Liberty won the regular-season series with the Lynx, and they kept that momentum in Game 1, shooting over 50 percent from the field and from 3 in the win.

That caused a massive shakeup in the Finals odds, as the Liberty went from +1400 to +600 and the Lynx dropped from the favorite (+115) all the way back to +310. Oddsmakers believe Olivia Miles and Co. will force a winner-take-all Game 3 later this week, but the Lynx have not played too well over the final stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs.

A Liberty win would completely flip the futures market in the W, and Stewart and Co. know what it’s like to win these big games, as they won a title (over the Lynx) back in 2024.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Game 2 on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Lynx vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lynx -3.5 (-108)

Liberty +3.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Lynx: -155

Liberty: +130

Total

172.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Lynx vs. Liberty How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 29

Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Barclays Center

How to Watch (TV): USA Network, CNBC

Series: New York leads 1-0

Lynx vs. Liberty Injury Reports

Lynx Injury Report

Anastasiia Olairi Kosu – out

Liberty Injury Report

Satou Sabally – out for season

Lynx vs. Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet

Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet

Breanna Stewart OVER 33.5 Points and Rebounds (-110)

This season, Stewart averaged 20.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game for New York, putting herself in the conversation for another All-WNBA nod.

The former league MVP dominated Game 1 of this series, scoring 34 points on 11-of-18 shooting while also pulling down 12 rebounds. Stewie cleared this combo prop on points alone on Sunday, and I expect her to lead the way for New York again in Game 2.

The Lynx finished the regular season sixth in the W in opponent rebounds per game, and Stewart had 24 points and 10 boards in the final regular season meeting between these teams. The star forward played almost the whole game (just under 38 minutes) in Game 1, and I expect a similar role in Game 2. If that happens, she’s going to put up some serious counting stats with the Liberty looking to clinch a spot in the WNBA semis.

Lynx vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking the Lynx to force a winner-take-all Game 3:

The Lynx did not play well in their Game 1 loss to the Liberty, shooting just 42 percent from the field while turning the ball over 13 times. New York, on the other hand, was over 50 percent from the field and from 3 as Breanna Stewart poured in 34 points.

New York has a ton of playoff experience from its title run in 2024, but I think the Lynx will be able to force a Game 3 later on this week.

Minnesota was 10-8 against the spread as a road favorite this season, posting an average scoring margin plus-9.4 per game in those contests. The Liberty are not a pushover team with all their veteran leadership, but New York was pretty average at home (14-8) in the regular season while the Lynx won 18 or their 22 road games.

I’m expecting a bounce-back showing from Minnesota’s offense, especially since New York was far from an elite defensive team in the regular season (seventh in defensive rating). The Liberty lost back-to-back home games to Atlanta to drop to the No. 8 seed this season, so I don’t think the Lynx are being overvalued as road favorites.

I’m going to forget the points and simply bet on the team that was No. 1 in the league all season long to earn a win and keep its season alive. If Minnesota is upset, I wouldn’t be shocked if there ends up being a major change to the roster in the offseason.

Pick: Lynx Moneyline (-155 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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