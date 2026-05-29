Lynx vs. Sky Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, May 29

The Minnesota Lynx haven’t had MVP candidate Napheesa Collier all season long, yet they are in first place in the Western Conference and on a three-game winning streak heading into Friday’s matchup with the Chicago Sky.

Rookie Olivia Miles has been awesome for the Lynx to open the season, averaging 15.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, leading Minnesota to a league-best 6-1 against the spread record.

For bettors, that’s a very exciting trend to see, and oddsmakers have the Lynx set as 2.5-point favorites on the road against Chicago.

Injuries have been the story of the season for the Sky, as Rickea Jackson (torn ACL) is done for the year while Courtney Vandersloot, DiJonai Carrington and Azura Stevens have all missed significant time. Chicago was upset by the Toronto Tempo on Wednesday night, and it could be heading towards a rebuild after trading away Angel Reese and Ariel Atkins in the offseason to reshape the roster.

The injury to Jackson has limited Chicago’s offensive ceiling, and now it takes on the team with the No. 3 defensive rating in the W in 2026.

Whether you want to bet on this game or are simply looking for a prediction on how it will, the SI Betting team has you covered.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Friday night’s matchup.

Lynx vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lynx -2.5 (-115)

Sky +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Lynx: -170

Sky: +142

Total

169.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Lynx vs. Sky How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 29

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Wintrust Arena

How to Watch (TV): ION

Lynx record: 5-2

Sky record: 3-4

Lynx vs. Sky Injury Reports

Lynx Injury Report

Emma Cechova -- out

Napheesa Collier -- out

Dorka Juhasz -- out

Sky Injury Report

Rickea Jackson -- out

Gabriela Jaquez -- out

Courtney Vandersloot -- out

DiJonai Carrington -- out

Lynx vs. Sky Best WNBA Prop Bets

Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet

Olivia Miles 20+ Points and Assists (-140)

Miles is off to a strong start in her rookie season, averaging 15.1 points and 5.9 assists per game, and she’s hit 20 or more points and assists in four of her seven games.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, Miles is coming off a 16-point, eight-assist game against the Atlanta Dream, and she only has one game all season where she finished with less than 19 points and assists.

Chicago just allowed 111 points to the Toronto Tempo on Wednesday, and Miles had 13 points in over 34 minutes against the Sky earlier this season, though she fell short of this number in that game.

I’m buying a bounce-back game from the rookie, who has started all seven games and played over 30 minutes in five of them this season.

Lynx vs. Sky Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Minnesota is undervalued at this price:

Even without MVP candidate Napheesa Collier, the Lynx are rolling right now, winning three games in a row while posting an overall net rating of plus-8.2 in the 2026 season.

The Lynx have a stout defense – No. 3 in the WNBA in defensive rating – even without Collier and Alanna Smith (who left for Dallas in the offseason). On top of that, the Lynx are No. 2 in the W in effective field goal percentage, ranking first in field goal percentage and fifth in 3-point percentage.

I’m surprised to see the Lynx as just 2.5-point favorites against a banged-up Sky team that has lost three in a row to fall under .500 while posting a minus-0.8 net rating. Chicago doesn’t have a ton of offensive firepower with Rickea Jackson (torn ACL) out for the season, and the Lynx already picked up a 10-point win on the road against Chicago on May 23.

In fact, the Lynx have three straight wins by double digits, outscoring their opponents by 53 points over that stretch.

They’re a solid bet to win outright, and since they’ve been so great against the spread (6-1), I’ll take them to cover this one-possession line on Friday.

Pick: Lynx -2.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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