Lynx vs. Sparks Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

The Minnesota Lynx need a win and a Las Vegas Aces loss to clinch a spot in the Commissioner’s Cup title game later on this month.

Minnesota has a head-to-head loss to the Aces back on June 13, but both of these teams are 5-1 in Commissioner’s Cup play, with the Aces set as favorites on the road against the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday.

Minnesota is also favored on the road by 8.5 points against the Los Angeles Sparks, who were blown out by the Golden State Valkyries on Monday night. The Sparks have been up and down to start the season, and they come into this game with a 2-5 record at home.

Can Olivia Miles and the Lynx keep their strong play going? Minnesota has won nine of 10 games and is a league-best 12-2 against the spread so far this season.

Here’s a look at the betting odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this Western Conference battle on Wednesday.

Lynx vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lynx -8.5 (-115)

Sparks +8.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Lynx: -410

Sparks: +320

Total

176.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Lynx vs. Sparks How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 17

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): Spectrum Sports Network, Victory+ Sports Network Minnesota, WNBA League Pass

Lynx record: 11-3

Sparks record: 7-7

Lynx vs. Sparks Injury Reports

Lynx Injury Report

Emma Cechova -- out

Napheesa Collier -- out

Dorka Juhasz -- out

Sparks Injury Report

Cameron Brink -- out

Kelsey Plum -- questionable

Lynx vs. Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bets

Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet

Olivia Miles OVER 6.5 Assists (+102)

Olivia Miles only has five games this season with seven or more assists, but the Lynx point guard has an ideal matchup on Wednesday night.

No team in the WNBA allows more assists per game than the Los Angeles Sparks, and they also rank 14th in the league in defensive rating.

Minnesota’s No. 1 offense should have a field day, and Miles has been the driving force of this attack for most of the season, especially in recent weeks. The rookie is averaging 5.8 assists per game, and I’m willing to bet she has one of her best playmaking games of the season on June 17.

Lynx vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m laying the points in this Western Conference battle:

Minnesota needs a win and a Las Vegas loss to earn the top spot in the West in the Commissioner’s Cup after it lost on June 13 to the Aces by three points.

The Lynx rebounded nicely from that loss on Monday, beating the Portland Fire by 33 points to improve to 11-3 overall and 12-2 against the spread. The Lynx have won nine of their last 10 games and have a net rating of plus-15.8, which is over seven points better than the New York Liberty (No. 2 in the WNBA in net rating).

Olivia Miles and company have the best offensive and defensive rating in the W, and I think they’re a little undervalued against the Sparks.

Los Angeles is coming off a blowout loss against Golden State and is 14th in the league in defensive rating this season. The Sparks have also struggled at home winning just two of their seven games outright while going a league-worst 1-6 against the spread.

I’ll gladly take the Lynx to win with a potential trip to the Commissioner’s Cup championship game on the line.

Pick: Lynx -8.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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