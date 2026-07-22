Lynx vs. Storm Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, July 22

What a first half of the season it has been for the Minnesota Lynx, who have won six games in a row and hold the top spot in the WNBA standings heading into Wednesday’s rematch with the Seattle Storm.

The most impressive part of this season for Minnesota? It has done all of this without its best player in the lineup. But, that could change on Wednesday.

Napheesa Collier (ankle) is on track to make her season debut, as the Lynx have listed her as probable for Wednesday's game. Her return will only make the Lynx a more dangerous team on both ends of the floor.

Breaking: Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier is listed as PROBABLE for tomorrow's game vs. the Seattle Storm, making her on track to make her 2026 season debut — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) July 21, 2026

These teams matched up on Monday night in Seattle, with the Storm giving the No. 1 seed in the W a serious run for its money. The Lynx won that game 105-102, but they trailed at the half before hanging on in the fourth quarter to get the win.

Oddsmakers originally moved this line down a point, but with Collier now in line to play, the Lynx shot back up to 10.5-point favorites.

Should bettors trust this young Seattle team to cover the spread again? It may take another big game from rookie Flau’jae Johnson (26 points on Monday) to make that happen.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this matinee matchup on Wednesday, July 22.

Lynx vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lynx -10.5 (-114)

Storm +10.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Lynx: -501

Storm: +370

Total

178.5 (Over -113/Under -107)

Lynx vs. Storm How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 22

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

How to Watch (TV): CW Seattle, Victory+ Sports Network Minnesota, WNBA League Pass

Lynx record: 21-6

Storm record: 6-22

Lynx vs. Storm Injury Reports

Lynx Injury Report

Napheesa Collier -- probable

Emma Cechova -- out

Storm Injury Report

Ezi Magbegor -- out

Taina Mair -- out

Lynx vs. Storm Best WNBA Prop Bets

Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet

Dominique Malonga 9+ Rebounds (-182)

Former No. 2 overall pick Dominique Malonga has played pretty well in her second WNBA season, averaging 16.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field.

I’m focusing on the center’s rebound prop on Wednesday after she pulled down nine boards in just under 27 minutes on Monday against the Lynx.

Minnesota is fifth in the WNBA in rebound percentage, but Malonga has pulled down nine or more boards in six games in a row and 10 of her 20 games overall this season. Since returning from concussion protocol back on June 6, Malonga has cleared this prop in 10 of the 16 games that she’s started.

I don’t mind taking her as a potential double-double prop target as well on Wednesday.

Lynx vs. Storm Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Storm are worth a bet as home dogs:

Even with Napheesa Collier (probable) back in the lineup, I think there is some value with the Storm to cover the spread in this game, as I'd be surprised if she played her usual minutes in her first game of the season, especially with the All-Star break on deck.

There has been a concerning trend for bettors going on with the Lynx, even though they still have the best ATS record (16-11) in the WNBA this season.

Minnesota has not won a game by 10 or more points since June 17 when it beat the Los Angeles Sparks by 16. The Lynx have gone 12 straight games where they would have failed to cover this number, including Monday’s three-point win in Seattle.

The Storm have been great against the spread as well this season (16-12), and most of that has come at home. After Monday’s game, Seattle now has a 9-4 ATS record at Climate Pledge Arena – the best mark in the WNBA.

While I expect Minnesota to win this game, the Storm have an average scoring margin of plus-0.5 at home this season compared to a minus-6.0 net rating overall. The Storm have also either won or lost by single digits in six of their last seven games.

I’ll take the Storm to cover once again on Wednesday.

Pick: Storm +10.5 (-106 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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