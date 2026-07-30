Lynx vs. Tempo Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Thursday, July 30

Olivia Miles and the Minnesota Lynx picked up an eighth win in a row on Tuesday night, defeating the Toronto Tempo for the second time this season.

Now, these teams will play a rematch – this time in Toronto – on Thursday night.

The Tempo are 11.5-point underdogs in this game, but they did cover the spread in Tuesday’s matchup, coming back to lose by just seven points. The Lynx are now just 16-13 against the spread, and they haven’t won a game by more than 10 points since mid-June.

Napheesa Collier’s return has vaulted the Lynx into true title contention this season, and they hold the No. 1 seed in the W heading into Thursday’s contest.

Can the Tempo, who welcomed rookie Kiki Rice back from injury on Tuesday, hang around at home?

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for the second game of this home-and-home on Thursday.

Lynx vs. Tempo Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lynx -11.5 (-110)

Tempo +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Lynx: -710

Tempo: +486

Total

186.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Lynx vs. Tempo How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 30

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Lynx record: 23-6

Tempo record: 10-17

Lynx vs. Tempo Injury Reports

Lynx Injury Report

Emma Cechova -- out

Tempo Injury Report

Brittney Sykes -- out

Nyara Sabally -- questionable

Isabelle Harrison -- questionable

Lynx vs. Tempo Best WNBA Prop Bet

Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet

Olivia Miles 7+ Assists (-179)

Olivia Miles is averaging 6.0 assists per game this season, but she picked up eight dimes in the win over Toronto on Tuesday night.

The rookie guard should have even more assist opportunities with Napheesa Collier back in action, and Miles has dished out at least eight dimes in four of her last six games.

The Tempo rank 13th in the WNBA in opponent assists per game and 14th in opponent points per game, so I wouldn’t be shocked if Miles and the Lynx have yet another strong offensive showing after they scored 100 points in Tuesday’s win.

Lynx vs. Tempo Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I think the Tempo cover in the second straight meeting between these teams:

Minnesota led by double digits at home against the Tempo on Tuesday night,but Toronto ended up coming back to lose by just seven points (100-93). That continued a wild trend for the Lynx, who have not won a game by more than 10 points since June 17.

The Lynx have gone 12 straight games where they would have failed to cover this number, and after an insane start to the season against the spread, they are now fifth in the league (16-13) against the number. Tuesday’s win was the eighth win in a row for the Lynx, but they’ve struggled to win those games by a wide margin.

So, I’m going to take the Tempo as double-digit home dogs on Thursday night.

Toronto is seventh in the league in offensive rating, and it had some more firepower on offense on Tuesday with rookie Kiki Rice returning to the lineup. The Tempo have only covered in two of seven games as home dogs, but they’ve been solid as underdogs overall this season, going 11-9 against the spread.

This may be just a few too many points for the Lynx, even though they have the best record in the WNBA.

Pick: Tempo +11.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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