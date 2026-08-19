Lynx vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, Aug. 19
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The two top teams in the WNBA face off when the Golden State Valkyries host the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday night. Not only are these the top two teams in the W, but they’re also two of the hottest.
The Lynx have won four straight games since getting upset at home by the Sparks, which was their lone loss in their last 15 contests.
The Valkyries are on a six-game winning streak after back-to-back losses to Washington and Phoenix to end July.
Minnesota has taken both meetings against Golden State this season by a combined nine points.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Wednesday’s WNBA matchup.
Lynx vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Lynx -2.5 (-110)
- Valkyries +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lynx -130
- Valkyries +110
Total
- 164.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lynx vs. Valkyries How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 19
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): USA Network, Victory+, KPYX
- Lynx record: 29-7
- Valkyries record: 25-9
Lynx vs. Valkyries Injury Reports
Lynx Injury Report
- NOT YET SUBMITTED
Valkyries Injury Report
- NOT YET SUBMITTED
Lynx vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bets
Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Natasha Howard OVER 11.5 Points (+101)
Natasha Howard had a cold stretch in mid-to-late July, but has put up at least a dozen points in each of her last four games and five of six this month.
Howard is averaging 15.1 points per game this season and has scored OVER 11.5 points in 27 of her 36 games overall. The Valkyries are a tough matchup, but Howard has reached 12 points in two of the last three meetings against Golden State, coming up just shy on a 5-of-10 shooting night on June 19.
Lynx vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick
Golden State has slowed things down a bit in recent games, allowing 78 points or fewer in four straight contests. That includes three straight games going UNDER the total, including its 78-70 victory on Monday over Dallas.
Minnesota typically plays higher-scoring games, but the Valkyries aren’t your average opponent.
There were 156 points in the last matchup, an 81-75 road win for Minnesota, and I could see a similar outcome tonight.
Pick: UNDER 164.5 (-110)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop