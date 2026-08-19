Lynx vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, Aug. 19

The two top teams in the WNBA face off when the Golden State Valkyries host the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday night. Not only are these the top two teams in the W, but they’re also two of the hottest.

The Lynx have won four straight games since getting upset at home by the Sparks, which was their lone loss in their last 15 contests.

The Valkyries are on a six-game winning streak after back-to-back losses to Washington and Phoenix to end July.

Minnesota has taken both meetings against Golden State this season by a combined nine points.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Wednesday’s WNBA matchup.

Lynx vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lynx -2.5 (-110)

Valkyries +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Lynx -130

Valkyries +110

Total

164.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Lynx vs. Valkyries How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 19

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): USA Network, Victory+, KPYX

Lynx record: 29-7

Valkyries record: 25-9

Lynx vs. Valkyries Injury Reports

Lynx Injury Report

NOT YET SUBMITTED

Valkyries Injury Report

NOT YET SUBMITTED

Lynx vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bets

Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet

Natasha Howard OVER 11.5 Points (+101)

Natasha Howard had a cold stretch in mid-to-late July, but has put up at least a dozen points in each of her last four games and five of six this month.

Howard is averaging 15.1 points per game this season and has scored OVER 11.5 points in 27 of her 36 games overall. The Valkyries are a tough matchup, but Howard has reached 12 points in two of the last three meetings against Golden State, coming up just shy on a 5-of-10 shooting night on June 19.

Lynx vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick

Golden State has slowed things down a bit in recent games, allowing 78 points or fewer in four straight contests. That includes three straight games going UNDER the total, including its 78-70 victory on Monday over Dallas.

Minnesota typically plays higher-scoring games, but the Valkyries aren’t your average opponent.

There were 156 points in the last matchup, an 81-75 road win for Minnesota, and I could see a similar outcome tonight.

Pick: UNDER 164.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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