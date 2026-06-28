Lynx vs. Wings Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Sunday, June 28

The Minnesota Lynx are off to a terrific start in the 2026 WNBA season, going 14-4 through 18 games even though Napheesa Collier has yet to make her season debut.

Collier (ankle) remains out of the lineup on Sunday afternoon against the Dallas Wings, but oddsmakers have still set the Lynx as road favorites in this matchup.

Minnesota is 2-0 against the Wings so far this season, and it’s been one of the best road games in the WNBA, winning eight of nine matchups.

Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and the Wings already have more wins than they did in 2025, holding the No. 6 spot in the standings ahead of Sunday’s contest. Dallas lost the last meeting between these teams by 24 points, but it has been a better team at home (6-2) than on the road (5-5) in 2026.

Let’s dive right into the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction as these two Western Conference contenders face off on national television this afternoon.

Lynx vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lynx -3.5 (-108)

Wings +3.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Lynx: -175

Wings: +145

Total

177.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Lynx vs. Wings How to Watch

Date: Sunday, June 28

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

Venue: College Park Center

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Lynx record: 14-4

Wings record: 11-7

Lynx vs. Wings Injury Reports

Lynx Injury Report

Emma Cechova – out

Napheesa Collier – out

Dorka Juhasz – out

Wings Injury Report

Alanna Smith – out

Odyssey Sims – out

Lynx vs. Wings Best WNBA Prop Bets

Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet

Azzi Fudd UNDER 14.5 Points (-123)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m fading Fudd in her third meeting this season with the Lynx:

No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd is off to a solid start in her rookie season, averaging 13.2 points per game while shooting over 50 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from 3-point range.

She’s cleared 14.5 points in four of her last seven games, but I think this line is a little too high for her against Minnesota.

The Lynx have the best defensive rating in the WNBA, and they rank second in the league in opponent points per game, allowing less than 80 per night. As good as Fudd has been, she’s struggled against Minnesota in two meetings, scoring eight and six points while shooting a combined 6-for-19 from the field and 2-for-8 from 3.

This line is set well above Fudd’s season average, and she only has six games (out of 17) with 15 or more points.

Lynx vs. Wings Prediction and Pick

Minnesota has dominated on the road this season, going 8-1, and it already has a pair of wins over this Dallas team by four or more points (the second win was by 24). So, I have a hard time taking the Wings to cover the spread as just 3.5-point underdogs at home.

Minnesota is not only 14-4 straight up, but it’s also 14-4 against the spread in the 2026 season, including an impressive 8-1 mark on the road.

The Lynx are No. 1 in the league in defensive rating, net rating and No. 3 in offensive rating while the Wings have slipped to seventh in the league in net rating.

Dallas should be a playoff team in the 2026 season, but I think this price is too short to pass up for Olivia Miles and Co. on Sunday.

Pick: Lynx Moneyline (-175 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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