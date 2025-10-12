Is Mac Jones Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Buccaneers)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones is listed as questionable for Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an oblique injury.
However, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jones is expected to play on Sunday in place of starter Brock Purdy (turf toe), who has been ruled out for this matchup.
Jones has gotten off to a strong start in the 2025 season, playing three games in place of Purdy and completing 66.7 percent of his passes for 905 yards, six scores and just one interception. The 49ers are 3-0 in his starts and 4-1 overall in the 2025 season.
Oddsmakers have shifted the odds for the 49ers-Bucs matchup a bit this week, as the 49ers moved from three-point underdogs to 3.5-point underdogs once Purdy was ruled out.
However, Jones has not bee a downgrade from the San Francisco starter, and one could argue that the offense has actually looked better with the former first-round pick under center in 2025.
Here's a breakdown of how to bet on Jones in the prop market in his fourth start of the season.
Best Mac Jones Prop Bet for Week 6 vs. Bucs
Earlier this week, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite player props for this game, and he's betting on Jones to put together another impressive performance:
Mac Jones OVER 250.5 Passing Yards (-115)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 4-1 on the season, but they've quietly struggled in the secondary. They head into this weekend's games ranking 31st in the NFL in opponent dropback EPA, with only the Dolphins ranking worse. They also give up 6.8 yards per throw, one of the worst marks in the NFL. It's also worth noting that Mac Jones has thrown for 279+ passing yards in all three of his starts so far this season.
