Magic, Bucks, Cavs Make Major Moves in 2026 NBA Finals Odds After Tyrese Haliburton Injury
Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals was a heartbreaking experience for the Indiana Pacers organization and their fans.
Not only did the Pacers lose to the Oklahoma City Thunder, coming up just short of a title, but they also lost guard Tyrese Haliburton in the process.
Haliburton, who was dealing with a calf strain, went down in pain in the first quarter of Game 7 with what his father has said is an Achilles injury. If Haliburton suffered a ruptured Achilles, which appears to be the fear, he'd likely miss all of the 2025-26 season for the Pacers.
Because of that, oddsmakers at DraftKings shifted the Pacers' odds to win the title next season in a big way. Indiana went from +800 to +1800 in the Finals odds market last night, but as of Monday morning, the Pacers are just +3500 to win the Finals next season.
After having the second-best odds of any team to win it all, Indy now has the fifth-best odds of any team in the East -- tied with the Philadelphia 76ers (who missed the playoffs in the 2024-25 season).
A few teams saw their odds jump after the Haliburton injury, a sign that they should benefit in a weak Eastern Conference. Here's a look at some of the odds movement to know for next season's title market.
Orlando Magic
The Magic already made a huge trade this offseason, acquiring Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies, which shifted their odds to win the title in a big way. Orlando moved from +5000 to +2500 after the trade, and that number continues to climb.
Directly after the Haliburton injury, the Magic moved to +1800 to win the Finals next season, but that number has settled now at +2200. Orlando has the fourth-best odds to win it all in the East next season, behind only the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.
Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks' odds may be moving for multiple reasons. First off, Giannis Antetokounmpo has not requested a trade, and recent reporting suggests that he will remain with the franchise in the 2025-26 season.
That's a huge win for the Bucks, who are set to be without Damian Lillard (Achilles) for most -- if not all -- of the 2025-26 season. If Giannis returns, the Bucks should be in the mix for the playoffs simply because he's one of the five best players in the NBA.
After sitting at +7500 to win the title prior to Haliburton going down, the Bucks have settled at +6000 entering the offseason.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference in the 2024-25 season, but they were knocked out of the playoffs by the Pacers in five games in the second round.
Cleveland was originally +1100 to win the Finals next season, behind Indiana and New York, but the Haliburton injury has pushed the Cavs to the favorite in the East -- tied with the Knicks -- at +850. Only the Houston Rockets (+750) and Oklahoma City Thunder (+230) have better odds to win it all.
Other Odds Movement to Note
There are a few other teams in the East that are worth noting in the latest odds movement.
New York: The Knicks actually fell from +800 to +850, but they are still tied for the best odds of any Eastern Conference team. Indy has knocked the Knicks out of the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, so it's possible that the Haliburton injury could open the door for the Knicks to win the East.
Boston: The Celtics are facing a major injury concern of their own with Jayson Tatum (Achilles), but they did move up from +2000 to +1900 to win the East -- the third-best odds in the conference.
Philadelphia: Despite a nightmare 2024-25 season, oddsmakers seem to have some faith in the 76ers, as they moved from +4000 to +3500 to win the Finals in the 2025-26 campaign. Philly has the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Detroit: The Pistons were the No. 6 seed in the East in the 2024-25 season, but they have just +6000 odds to win the title in 2026. Detroit did see its odds move after the Haliburton injury, going from +7000 to +6000 -- tied with the Bucks in the East for the sixth-best odds.
