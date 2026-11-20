The Orlando Magic start off a quick two-game road trip with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night in NBA Cup Group Play.

The Magic blew a fourth-quarter lead to the 76ers last time out, falling 121-116 at home on Wednesday night to end their four-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Nets only have three wins on the season, and have lost three straight since a victory in New Orleans.

Orlando has won the last nine meetings against the Nets dating back to Feb. 27, 2024.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.

Magic vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Magic -5.5 (-115)

Nets +5.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Magic -200

Nets +165

Total

222.5 (Over -114/Under -106)

Magic vs. Nets How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 20

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Barclays Center

How to Watch (TV): WRDQ, YES

Magic record: 6-8

Nets record: 3-11

Magic vs. Nets Injury Reports

Magic Injury Report

Paolo Banchero – Out

Jonathan Isaac – Out

Izaiyah Nelson – Out

Noah Penda – Out

Nets Injury Report

Grant Nelson – Out

Magic vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets

Nets Best NBA Prop Bet

Michael Porter Jr. OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (-131)

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 3.2 3-pointers made on 8.8 attempts per game through 13 contests, which is in line with his 3.2 made per 9.3 attempts last season.

The Nets forward has had a few down games, going 1 for 5 against Chicago and 2 for 5 against Philadelphia after making at least three 3s in six straight contests. I think he can get back there against a Magic team allowing 14.1 3-pointers per game, including one of the highest marks in the league to small forwards at 3.5.

Porter did make 8 of 18 attempts in the lone home game against the Magic last season.

Magic vs. Nets Prediction and Pick

Orlando is going to be hungry after letting the game against the 76ers slip away on Wednesday night. The Magic should be locked in and not take the Nets lightly, and that won’t leave a ton of room for Brooklyn at home.

The Nets have already lost three straight, losing by 19, 12, and 30 in that span. Meanwhile, the Magic got wins by 10 in Boston, 15 in Utah, and seven in Sacramento.

Orlando should be able to cover on the road tonight in Brooklyn.

Pick: Magic -5.5 (-115)

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