Magic vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 1

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons have answered every challenge so far in the 2025-26 season, and it’s led them to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference after a 60-win regular season.

Detroit will take on the Orlando Magic on Sunday in Game 1 of their first-round series, a matchup many would not have expected – at least not in the No. 8 vs. No. 1 – heading into the season. Orlando has fallen short of expectations this season, partially due to injuries, and it looked dead in the water in the play-in tournament before blowing out the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

Despite that win, oddsmakers have set the Magic as 8.5-point road underdogs in Game 1. These teams split their meetings in the regular season, though Orlando is finally showcasing a healthy team with Franz Wagner and Anthony Black back in the fold.

Detroit weathered the storm at the end of the regular season with Cade Cunningham (collapsed lung) sidelined, and it’s coming off a playoff berth last season where it took the New York Knicks to six games in the first round.

Are the Pistons ready to take the next step towards Finals contention? It all starts with Game 1.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch in the prop market and my prediction for the Magic vs. Pistons showdown.

Magic vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Magic +8.5 (-110)

Pistons -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Magic: +275

Pistons: -345

Total

218.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Magic vs. Pistons How to Watch

Date: Sunday, April 19

Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Series: Tied 0-0

Magic vs. Pistons Injury Reports

Magic Injury Report

Wendell Carter Jr. – available

Jonathan Isaac – questionable

Pistons Injury Report

None to report

Magic vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets

Magic Best NBA Prop Bet

Anthony Black OVER 9.5 Points (-130)

Since returning from an abdominal strain, Anthony Black has played limited minutes for the Magic compared to his role during the regular season. Still, the former lottery pick played 22 or more minutes in each play-in game, clearing this prop once.

He shot just 2-for-10 from the field in the win over Charlotte, but Black played 27 minutes and remained an important part of the team’s offense in that game.

I think this line is set a little too low for the young guard, who averaged 15.0 points on 12.1 shots per game in the regular season. If Black comes near double-digit shot attempts on Sunday, he’s at least worth a look in this market against the Pistons.

Magic vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick

Detroit finished 17-18 against the spread as a home favorite this season, but it posted an average scoring margin of +10.7 in those games. The Pistons dominated at home, going 31-9, and they have a major rest advantage over the Magic, who played on Wednesday and Friday in the lead up to this game.

The Magic were under .500 against the spread as road dogs this season, posting an averaging scoring margin of -7.3. They were just 19-20 on the road overall (they played two games in Europe that are considered neutral site games), and I’m still not buying them after Friday’s win.

Orlando has been up and down all season long, and offensively is ranked 25th in effective field goal percentage during the regular season. That isn’t going to cut it against a Detroit defense that is No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rating, and the Pistons have plenty of rangy defenders to throw at Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

Orlando beat a smaller, less physical Charlotte team on Friday, but the Pistons will be able to counter the Magic if they try to play bully ball in this matchup.

With Cunningham back, the Pistons’ offense is significantly more dangerous, and the emergence of Jalen Duren as an All-NBA caliber big man can’t be overlooked.

I’ll lay the points with Detroit at home in Game 1.

Pick: Pistons -8.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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