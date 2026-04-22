Magic vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 2

Has there been a better upset this postseason than the Orlando Magic’s Game 1 win over the Detroit Pistons?

Orlando was an 8.5-point underdog in Game 1, yet it blitzed Detroit from the jump, holding the Pistons to just 101 points in an 11-point win. It was the second straight game that Orlando won as an underdog, as it was a home dog in the play-in game against Charlotte on Friday for the No. 8 seed.

The Magic have completely flipped the script after a terrible showing in the first play-in game against Philly, showcasing elite defense and a high-powered attack in transition with Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero leading the way.

After Orlando added Desmond Bane in the offseason, many people expected the Magic to contend for a spot in the Finals in the East. Despite being the No. 8 seed, is it crazy to say that Orlando is just as talented as Detroit?

The Pistons showed in Game 1 that they lack offensive weapons after Cade Cunningham, yet oddsmakers still have Detroit favored in Game 2 – this time by 9.5 points.

A 60-win regular season gave the Pistons the No. 1 seed in the East, but they desperately need a playoff win at home – for the first time since 2008 – in Game 2.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference showdown on April 22.

Magic vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Magic +9.5 (-108)

Pistons -9.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Magic: +350

Pistons: -455

Total

218.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Magic vs. Pistons How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 22

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Series: Orlando leads 1-0

Magic vs. Pistons Injury Reports

Magic Injury Report

Jonathan Isaac -- doubtful

Pistons Injury Report

None to report

Magic vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet

Magic Best NBA Prop Bet

Desmond Bane OVER 26.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-113)

Desmond Bane has been arguably the best story for the Magic in the 2025-26 season, playing in all 82 regular-season games while putting up 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

So, I’m surprised to see his points, rebounds and assists number set below his season average in Game 2.

Bane did not have a good shooting game on Sunday, knocking down just 7-of-20 attempts from the field (1-of-8 from 3), but he still finished with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists, just clearing this line.

Detroit is the No. 2 defense in the NBA, but Bane clearly is going to handle the ball quite a bit for the Magic, and he’s now put up 40, 20 and 28 PRA in three postseason games (two play-in games) this season.

I think the star guard is a candidate to shoot a much higher percentage in Game 2, which should allow him to hover right around his season average on Wednesday.

Magic vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying Orlando at this price in Game 2:

The Magic shocked the basketball world – myself included – with their Game 1 upset, and I can’t get behind Detroit as a near double-digit favorite in Game 2.

Yes, the Pistons completely outclassed Orlando in the regular season, ranking second in the NBA in both net rating and defensive rating, but the playoffs are a different animal, especially on the offensive end.

It was extremely evident that the Pistons lacked shot creation with Cade Cunningham in the game, and they only scored 101 points with the star guard logging 40:18 of action. The Pistons simply don’t have a secondary ball-handler that can create shots for himself and others, and the Magic completely neutralized Jalen Duren in Game 1.

I expect the Pistons to respond in Game 2, but I don’t think they’re winning this game by 10 or more points. During the regular season, Detroit was just 17-18 against the spread as a home favorite, and I don’t know how this offense gets easy looks against an Orlando defense that looked to be at the level it was in previous seasons when it was a top-10 unit in the league.

The Magic have not been healthy for most of the season, but when they have Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black an in the rotation, they are a bigger team with a lot of scoring options.

Orlando may lose Game 2, but it’s worth noting that Detroit hasn’t won a home playoff game as a franchise since the 2008 Eastern Conference Finals. I think Orlando hangs around enough in this matchup to cover the 9.5-point spread.

Pick: Magic +9.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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