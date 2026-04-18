Magic vs. Pistons Series Prediction, Odds, Best Bets for NBA Playoffs (Bet on Detroit?)

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons went from 14 wins in the 2023-24 season to the No. 6 seed in the East last season to the No. 1 seed in the conference with a 60-win 2025-26 campaign.

J.B. Bickerstaff has done a tremendous job turning this franchise around, and the Pistons have a clear identity as a physical, tough team that was No. 2 in defensive rating in the regular season. Cunningham, who is a candidate to make First Team All-NBA, is back after missing time with a collapsed lung towards the end of the regular season, which is huge for the Pistons’ chances of making a run at the NBA Finals.

In the first round, the Pistons take on the No. 8-seeded Orlando Magic, who bounced back from a play-in loss to the Philadelphia 76ers to blow out the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night with the No. 8 seed on the line.

Orlando has struggled with injuries this season, as Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane, Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs played in just 19 games and 198 minutes together in the regular season.

After a dominant showing against Charlotte in the play-in tournament, Orlando has some momentum heading into this playoff series. Still, oddsmakers have set the Pistons as clear favorites ahead of Sunday’s Game 1.

Let’s take a look at the various markets for this series, as well as my prediction for the Magic vs. Pistons matchup.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Magic vs. Pistons Series Odds

Magic: +380

Pistons: -500

Based on these odds, the Pistons have an implied probability of 83.3 percent to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Magic vs. Pistons Series Spread

Magic: +2.5 (-125)

Pistons: -2.5 (+105)

Magic vs. Pistons Series Correct Score

Pistons in 5: +260

Pistons in 4: +360

Pistons in 6: +400

Pistons in 7: +425

Magic in 6: +950

Magic in 7: +1000

Magic in 5: +2000

Magic in 4: +4000

Magic vs. Pistons Series Total Games

5.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Oddsmakers are giving the Magic a shot to extend this series to a sixth game, as the total is set as a pick’em at 5.5 games. Still, the most likely outcome is for the Pistons to win in five.

Magic vs. Pistons Series Prediction

Orlando played arguably the best game it has played all season long in Friday’s play-in win over the Charlotte Hornets, but the Pistons are a much more physical team that can battle with the size the Magic have in their starting lineup.

Detroit finished the regular season with the No. 2 defensive rating and the No. 2 net rating in the NBA, though these teams did split their four regular-season matchups.

The Pistons have the best player in this series in Cade Cunningham, and their main concern this postseason is their lack of outside shooting. That shouldn't come back to bite them against an Orlando team that is 25th in the NBA in effective field goal percentage.

The Magic have fallen short of expectations all season long, and I don’t expect that to change in this first-round matchup.

Pick: Pistons in 5 (-500, +260)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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