Magic vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Player to Watch for NBA Cup Group Play

The Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors wrap up a quick two-game series north of the border on Friday night.

Orlando started its road trip with an upset win over the Knicks, but couldn’t find that same magic in Toronto on Wednesday night. The Raptors stymied Orlando to the tune of a 129-99 victory.

The Magic are now 1-3 on the season while the Raptors are 3-1. They’re also 2-0 at home after a blowout win over Chicago in their home opener last week.

Toronto has now won six of the last seven meetings against the Magic, including three of four last season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play opener.

Magic vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Magic +5.5 (-110)

Raptors -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Magic +170

Raptors -205

Total

225.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Magic vs. Raptors How to Watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 30

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch (TV): WRDQ, SN1

Magic record: 1-3

Raptors record: 3-1

Magic vs. Raptors Injury Reports

Magic Injury Report

Paolo Banchero – Out

Jonathan Isaac – Out

Izaiyah Nelson – Out

Noah Penda – Out

Jalen Suggs – Out

Raptors Injury Report

Nate Bittle – Out

Kawhi Leonard – Out

Malachi Smith – Out

Magic vs. Raptors Player to Watch

RJ Barrett, Forward, Toronto Raptors

RJ Barrett is leading the way for a four-headed attack in Toronto.

The Raptors have four players averaging at least 16.5 points: Barrett, Scottie Barnes, Kawhi Leonard, and Immanuel Quickley. Of course, Leonard is out, but that opens up more opportunities for Barrett.

The veteran forward has scored 20 points in all four games this season, including a season-high 25 on 9 of 18 shooting (3 of 7 from deep) against the Magic on Wednesday night.

Magic vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick

Orlando has its one upset win on this road trip, and I think that’s all it’ll get. The Raptors dismantled Orlando for a 30-point win on Wednesday night. I don’t see a reason to not take Toronto to cover the spread again tonight.

The only time the Magic have covered the spread this season was in their outright victory, and the Raptors have covered the spread (-10.5, -9.5, -5.5) in their three wins.

Maybe the Magic catch fire from deep and the Raptors go cold. I’ll bet against that happening, though.

Pick: Raptors -5.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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