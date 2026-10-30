Magic vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Player to Watch for NBA Cup Group Play
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The Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors wrap up a quick two-game series north of the border on Friday night.
Orlando started its road trip with an upset win over the Knicks, but couldn’t find that same magic in Toronto on Wednesday night. The Raptors stymied Orlando to the tune of a 129-99 victory.
The Magic are now 1-3 on the season while the Raptors are 3-1. They’re also 2-0 at home after a blowout win over Chicago in their home opener last week.
Toronto has now won six of the last seven meetings against the Magic, including three of four last season.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play opener.
Magic vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Magic +5.5 (-110)
- Raptors -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Magic +170
- Raptors -205
Total
- 225.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Magic vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct. 30
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WRDQ, SN1
- Magic record: 1-3
- Raptors record: 3-1
Magic vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero – Out
- Jonathan Isaac – Out
- Izaiyah Nelson – Out
- Noah Penda – Out
- Jalen Suggs – Out
Raptors Injury Report
- Nate Bittle – Out
- Kawhi Leonard – Out
- Malachi Smith – Out
Magic vs. Raptors Player to Watch
RJ Barrett, Forward, Toronto Raptors
RJ Barrett is leading the way for a four-headed attack in Toronto.
The Raptors have four players averaging at least 16.5 points: Barrett, Scottie Barnes, Kawhi Leonard, and Immanuel Quickley. Of course, Leonard is out, but that opens up more opportunities for Barrett.
The veteran forward has scored 20 points in all four games this season, including a season-high 25 on 9 of 18 shooting (3 of 7 from deep) against the Magic on Wednesday night.
Magic vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
Orlando has its one upset win on this road trip, and I think that’s all it’ll get. The Raptors dismantled Orlando for a 30-point win on Wednesday night. I don’t see a reason to not take Toronto to cover the spread again tonight.
The only time the Magic have covered the spread this season was in their outright victory, and the Raptors have covered the spread (-10.5, -9.5, -5.5) in their three wins.
Maybe the Magic catch fire from deep and the Raptors go cold. I’ll bet against that happening, though.
Pick: Raptors -5.5 (-110)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop