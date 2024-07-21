Magic vs. Timberwolves NBA Summer League Prediction, Odds and Key Players for July 22
The Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves may not be in play for the NBA summer league final on Monday night, but they will bridge the gap between the two semifinal matchups on Sunday.
Orlando (2-2) did not dress first-round pick Tristan Da Silver – or last year’s lottery picks Anthony Black and Jett Howard – in its last game. That’s a sign that it could be looking to see more from other players in this final matchup.
The Timberwolves (3-1) have played really well this summer, but there is still more that they could see from lottery pick Rob Dillingham.
Here’s a look at the odds, key players to watch and my pick for Sunday’s finale for these teams.
Magic vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Magic +2.5 (-110)
- Timberwolves -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Magic: +114
- Timberwolves: -135
Total
- 180.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Magic vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 21
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Cox Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Magic record: 2-2
- Timberwolves record: 3-1
Magic vs. Timberwolves Key Players to Watch
Orlando Magic
Jarrett Culver: A former lottery pick, Culver is looking to prove that he deserves another shot in the NBA this summer. Last game for Orlando, he finished with 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field and grabbed six boards. He could be in line for major minutes with Orlando’s three young first-round picks likely out.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Rob Dillingham: Minnesota traded up in the 2024 NBA Draft to get Dillingham, but the point guard hasn’t been super efficient so far this summer. Still, a natural born scorer, Dillingham had 15 points (on 6-of-21 shooting), five rebounds and six dimes in the team’s win over Houston.
Note: Lineups are very fluid in summer league, and teams will sit out players to get a look at other prospects. These key players to watch – and the upcoming prediction – are based on the teams playing their expected lineups.
Magic vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
Simply put, I don’t think Orlando has enough talent on the floor to beat this Minnesota team if Dillingham and Leonard Miller play in this game. Rookie Terrence Shannon Jr. did go down with a toe injury in Minnesota’s last matchup, but the Wolves have fared much better than Orlando the last two games.
The Magic are 0-2 the last two games without Anthony Black, and now it appears Howard and Da Silva are done for the summer as well.
That’s going to make it tough on the Magic offensively against a Wolves team that has multiple wins by double-digit in Las Vegas.
I’ll take Dillingham and company to close out the summer with a victory.
Pick: Wolves Moneyline (-135)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.