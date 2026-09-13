Is Malik Nabers Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cowboys vs. Giants in NFL Week 1)

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers is up in the air for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys as he works his way back from a torn ACL and meniscus that he suffered last season.

Nabers was a full participant in the Giants' practice on Friday, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that he could be a game-time decision for the Sunday night matchup. Officially, Nabers is listed as questionable for Week 1.

Fowler: Malik Nabers (knee) could be a game-time decision for Week 1. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 12, 2026

The Giants opted to sign wide receiver Dalen Cambre to their 53-man roster on Saturday, which could be a sign that they're preparing for Nabers to sit. They also elevated veteran receiver Braxton Berrios.

It's clear that the star receiver is close to returning, but the Giants certainly don't want to risk his long-term health after he missed most of the 2025 season.

With Malik Nabers questionable, the #Giants have elevated WR Braxton Berrios and signed WR Dalen Cambre from the practice squad. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2026

Nabers was limited to just four games in the 2025 season, finishing with 18 receptions on 35 targets for 271 yards and two scores. The dynamic wide receiver had 1,204 receiving yards in his rookie season, finding the end zone seven times in 15 games.

There's no doubt that the Giants' offense would be more dangerous if Nabers is able to play, but there has been some recent line movement in the Cowboys vs. Giants matchup.

Dallas opened the week as a 2.5-point favorite in the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook on the road, but that has since climbed to Dallas -3. The fact that the Giants opted to elevate a receiver could foreshadow Nabers' status, but the team doesn't have to announce anything until 90 minutes before Sunday night's kickoff.

So, bettors (and fantasy players) may want to take a wait-and-see approach before going all-in on the former first-round pick in Week 1.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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