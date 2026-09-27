Is Malik Nabers Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Titans vs. Giants in NFL Week 3)

New York Giants star receiver Malik Nabers suffered a shoulder injury in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams, but he returned to the game and eventually played 74.1 percent of the team's snaps in the loss.

The Giants have removed Nabers from the injury report ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, a big boost for an offense that needs all the help it can get with Jaxson Dart out for the regular season.

Malik Nabers (shoulder) not listed on injury report for Week 3. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 25, 2026

Nabers caught just one of his four targets in Week 2 for one yard, a step back from his season debut against the Dallas Cowboys. In that game, Nabers reeled in six of his nine targets for 69 yards, receiving a target in 25 percent of the offensive snaps (36) that he played.

He saw his snap share increase in Week 2, but it didn't lead to any more production.

Part of that was due to the struggles of Jameis Winston, who completed just 11 of his 27 pass attempts against Los Angeles, throwing an interception. Can he bounce back in Week 3 with Nabers healthy and ready to go?

Here's a look at my favorite player prop for the Titans vs. Giants matchup on Sunday.

Best Malik Nabers Prop Bet vs. Titans

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Malik Nabers UNDER 4.5 Receptions (-124)

I'm fading Nabers in this matchup, even though he's heathy and off the injury report.

Winston has downright awful against the Rams, and I'm not sure he'll be able to get the ball to Nabers as much as Giants fans, fantasy owners and bettors would like. After all, Nabers was targeted on just four of his 43 offensive snaps in Week 2, and his big game this season came with Dart dicing up a weak Dallas defense.

Nabers is still working himself back into form after a torn ACL ended his 2025 season early, and until we see this Giants offense work with Winston at quarterback, I expect all of the pass-catchers for New York to see a slight downgrade in their prop value.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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