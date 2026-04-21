Mammoth vs. Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 2

The Vegas Golden Knights capture Game 1 of their first-round series against the Utah Mammoth, beating them by a score of 4-2 by scoring three unanswered goals in the third period.

The two teams will face off in Game 2 on Tuesday night, and the Golden Knights are once again favored to take a 2-0 series lead. Let's dive into it.

Mammoth vs. Golden Knights Odds, Puck Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Puck Line

Mammoth +1.5 (-188)

Golden Knights -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline

Mammoth +130

Golden Knights -156

Total

OVER 5.5 (-138)

UNDER 5.5 (+112)

Mammoth vs. Golden Knights Starting Goalies

Utah: Karel Vejmelka (3.07 GAA, .900 SV%)

Vegas: Carter Hart (2.01 GAA, .939 SV%)

Mammoth vs. Golden Knights How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 21

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Series: Tied Golden Knights lead 1-0

Mammoth vs. Golden Knights Best Prop Bet

Mark Stone Anytime Goal (+200) via FanDuel

Mark Stone led the entire Golden Knights roster in goals in the final 10 games of the season, recording seven. He also led the team in expected goals at 4.6, which was 0.9 more than any other player on the team in the final stretch of the season. Despite that, he's not the favorite to find the back of the net in Game 2. I'll bet on him at +200.

Mammoth vs. Golden Knights Prediction and Pick

I've been extremely high on the Golden Knights heading into the playoffs, and Game 1 further cemented my opinion. The Golden Knights had an expected goals of +1.19, which was the third-best mark amongst all teams in Game 1 action.

The Mammoth are outskilled and out-talented in this series, and I don't think the Golden Knights are being given enough respect from the betting market. They started playing their best hockey of the season heading into the playoffs, including ranking second in the league in expected goal differential since the Olympic break.

Pick: Golden Knights -156 via FanDuel

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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