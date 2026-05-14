Mariners vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, May 14

The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros will wrap up their four-game AL West series on Thursday afternoon.

The Mariners have a chance to win the series this afternoon, which would bring their record to one game below .500 at 22-23. The Astros will be hoping to tie the series with a win, but they need a lot of work to get back in the mix in the division, currently sitting at 17-27.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this divisional showdown.

Mariners vs. Astros Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Mariners -1.5 (+138)

Astros +1.5 (-166)

Moneyline

Mariners -122

Astros +104

Total

OVER 9 (-108)

UNDER 9 (-112)

Mariners vs. Astros Probable Pitchers

Seattle: Luis Castillo, RHP (0-4, 6.57 ERA)

Houston: Mike Burrows, RHP (2-4, 5.04 ERA)

Mariners vs. Astros How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May 14

Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park

How to Watch (TV): Space City Home Network, Mariners.TV

Mariners record: 21-23

Astros record: 17-27

Mariners vs. Astros Best Prop Bet

In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm betting on Randy Arozarena to hit a home run:

Randy Arozarena has only hit four home runs this season, but he's third on the team in slugging percentage at .463. That tells me that his fifth home run is going to happen sooner rather than later.

The Mariners will take on the Astros tonight, who are starting Mike Burrows on the mound. Burrows has allowed 1.6 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, which is the 23rd-highest home run rate amongst all pitchers who have pitched 30+ innings this season. This seems like a great value bet at +590.

Mariners vs. Astros Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm betting on the Mariners to take care of business as a road favorite:

The Astros have some major pitching issues this season. They have the highest team ERA in baseball at 5.54, well above the next-worst team, which is the Rockies at 4.77. Things won't get much better for them today with Mike Burrows (5.04 ERA) on the mound. They'll wrap up their series against the Mariners today, who are sixth in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days.

I'll take the Mariners as road favorites in that one.

Pick: Mariners -122

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