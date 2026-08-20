Mariners vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 20

The Milwaukee Brewers host the Seattle Mariners in the rubber match of their three-game set on Thursday afternoon.

After an embarrassing 22-0 loss to open the series, Seattle bounced back with a 7-5 victory last night.

Both teams have now won three of their last four games and four of their last six to get out of a rut.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mariners vs. Brewers on Thursday, Aug. 20.

Mariners vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mariners +1.5 (-193)

Brewers -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline

Mariners +119

Brewers -128

Total

8 (Over -102/Under -118)

Mariners vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

Mariners: George Kirby (8-9, 3.89 ERA)

Brewers: Robert Gasser (3-5, 4.54 ERA)

George Kirby is looking to bounce back from allowing five runs on eight hits in 4.2 innings in Houston last time out. He had allowed just one run on nine hits in 12 innings in his previous two starts.

Robert Gasser’s overall numbers have been heavily impacted by two horrible starts in which he allowed 13 runs in eight innings. Outside of that, the southpaw has a respectable 24 ER in 65.1 IP for a 3.31 ERA. That includes a 3.33 ERA in his last five starts.

Mariners vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Aug. 20

Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): SEAM, BREW

Mariners record: 60-67

Brewers record: 78-49

Mariners vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets

Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet

Josh Naylor OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+114)

Josh Naylor is riding a nine-game hitting streak, going 15 for 36 (.417) with two home runs and two doubles in that span.

Naylor actually hits better against LHP (.299) than vs. RHP (.257) this season, so I’ll take these plus odds for him to stay hot this afternoon.

Mariners vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

The Mariners were able to hold on for a 7-5 victory last night, but I don’t think they’ll be able to win the series.

The Brewers are still 78-49 on the season and 42-23 at home, while the Mariners are 60-67 and 27-38 on the road.

I’ll back Gasser over Kirby this afternoon in Milwaukee.

Pick: Brewers -128

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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