Mariners vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 18

The Milwaukee Brewers return home to face off against the Seattle Mariners starting on Tuesday night.

The Brewers got swept in San Diego before taking three of four against the Dodgers over the weekend.

Meanwhile, this is the end of a road trip for the Mariners, who lost two of three against the Yankees before winning two of three in Houston.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mariners vs. Brewers on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Mariners vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mariners +1.5 (-158)

Brewers -1.5 (+131)

Moneyline

Mariners +154

Brewers -165

Total

7.5 (Over -114/Under -105)

Mariners vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

Mariners: Bryce Miller (4-6, 3.39 ERA)

Brewers: Kyle Harrison (9-3, 2.99 ERA)

Bryce Miller has been struggling for a few weeks now. He’s allowed 16 runs on 22 hits in 21.2 innings across his last four starts, including nine runs in 11 innings in his last two outings.

Kyle Harrison is looking to rebound from his worst start in a while. He allowed eight runs on 10 hits in just 4.2 innings in San Diego last time out.

Mariners vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 18

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): SEAM, BREW

Mariners record: 59-66

Brewers record: 77-48

Mariners vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Kyle Harrison UNDER 15.5 Outs (-104)

The Brewers have kept a short leash on Kyle Harrison over the past month-plus, and I see no reason for that to change now.

Harrison has topped out at five innings in two of his last five starts, which makes sense given the strength of Milwaukee’s bullpen behind him. I think the Brewers will keep that plan going tonight against the Mariners, especially after being off on Monday.

Mariners vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

Bryce Miller and Kyle Harrison are both looking to rebound from poor outings, and I think tonight is the perfect chance for them to do so.

Seattle’s offense hasn’t been all that hot outside of a recent outlier in Houston, and Milwaukee has also played plenty of lower-scoring games in the last few weeks.

Both teams are feeling good heading into this one, and that should create an intense, low-scoring environment in Milwaukee to open their three-game set.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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