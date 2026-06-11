Mariners vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, June 11

The Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles close out a four-game series at Camden Yards tonight on ESPN.

Seattle scored six runs to win each of the first two games of the series, but the O’s broke out for a 7-2 victory last night. It was a much-needed win for Baltimore as it had lost its last four games.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mariners vs. Orioles on Thursday, June 11.

Mariners vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mariners -1.5 (+141)

Orioles +1.5 (-171)

Moneyline

Mariners -114

Orioles -105

Total

8.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Mariners vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers

Mariners: Bryan Woo (5-4, 3.74 ERA)

Orioles: Kyle Bradish (3-7, 3.89 ERA)

Bryan Woo has alternated good and bad starts over the last month. He’s coming off a five-run outing against the Tigers after throwing seven shutout innings against Arizona.

Kyle Bradish is also looking to bounce back from a five-run start. But he had allowed a total of four runs (three earned) in 24.1 innings across his previous four starts.

Mariners vs. Orioles How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 11

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Mariners record: 36-33

Orioles record: 32-37

Mariners vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bets

Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet

Bryan Woo OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-157)

Bryan Woo has been racking up the strikeouts recently. He has at least seven in five of his last six starts, topping out at nine punchouts in three different outings.

Woo had six strikeouts in his lone start against the Orioles last year, and the O’s are striking out at a 22.8% rate this season.

Mariners vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

Some pitchers simply perform better at home, and that’s the case for both of these starters tonight in Baltimore.

Bryan Woo has a 2.37 ERA at home but that balloons up to 5.08 on the road. Likewise, Kyle Bradish has a 2.38 ERA at home and 6.18 on the road.

We’re getting a solid price on the Orioles tonight at home, where they’re 20-17 (12-20 on the road). I’ll back Baltimore to split the four-game set against Seattle.

Pick: Orioles -105

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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