Mariners vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 10

The Baltimore Orioles came back to force extra innings on Tuesday night, but the Seattle Mariners got the job done in extras to take the first two games at Camden Yards.

The O’s have now lost four in a row after losing their final two games in Toronto. Coincidentally, they’ve allowed six runs in all four losses.

The good news for the Orioles is that they can’t get swept on Wednesday as this is a four-game series. The bad news is that a four-game sweep is that much worse if they can’t right the ship.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mariners vs. Orioles on Wednesday, June 10.

Mariners vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mariners -1.5 (+130)

Orioles +1.5 (-157)

Moneyline

Mariners -125

Orioles +104

Total

9.0 (Over -105/Under -115)

Mariners vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers

Mariners: George Kirby (5-5, 4.04 ERA)

Orioles: Brandon Young (4-1, 3.47 ERA)

George Kirby has been leaking oil recently. He’s allowed more than three earned runs in each of his last four starts, totalling 17 ER in 21 innings. The right-hander did have a great start in Baltimore last year, though, throwing seven shutout innings with three hits, no walks, and seven strikeouts on August 12.

Brandon Young has been surprisingly solid for the O’s this season. After posting a 6.24 ERA in his rookie year, he’s helped the Orioles to win eight of his nine starts, including six straight. He’s pitched at least six innings with three runs or fewer in his last three outings.

Mariners vs. Orioles How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 10

Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

How to Watch (TV): SEAM, MASN

Mariners record: 36-32

Orioles record: 31-37

Mariners vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bets

Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet

Taylor Ward OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-120)

Taylor Ward has been a solid pickup for the Orioles. He hasn’t had the power he did with the Angels, but he’s batting .260 after bottoming out at .228 last season. The outfielder also has 40 runs and 20 RBI in 66 games.

Ward has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in three straight games and six of his last seven. Going back a bit further, he’s cashed this prop in 10 of his last 13 contests.

Mariners vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

On paper, the Orioles have an edge on the mound in this one with Brandon Young (4-1, 3.47 ERA) facing off against George Kirby (5-5, 4.04 ERA). And while that may be true by the numbers, ERA doesn’t tell the whole story.

Kirby has to find it sometime for Seattle, with his FIP (3.40) over half a run lower than his ERA (4.04). The opposite is true for Young with a 3.47 ERA but 4.28 FIP.

This game might be the one that gets Kirby going since the Orioles have lost four straight, and the Mariners appear to have recovered from losing three of four to the Mets and Tigers. Seattle had won eight in a row prior to that little hiccup.

Pick: Mariners -125

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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