Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Mariners-Orioles, Phillies-Blue Jays, Cardinals-Mets)

It’s getaway day for some teams on Wednesday, but we still have a solid night slate with 11 games starting at 6:35 p.m. ET or later.

The Yankees and Tigers came through for us last night, and Chase Burns racked up seven strikeouts in just 5.1 innings in San Diego to sweep the card.

I’m targeting a trio of road teams in my MLB best bets today.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, June 10.

MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, June 10

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Seattle Mariners (-125) at Baltimore Orioles

Philadelphia Phillies (-143) at Toronto Blue Jays

St. Louis Cardinals (+113) at New York Mets

Seattle Mariners (-125) at Baltimore Orioles

On paper, the Orioles have an edge on the mound in this one with Brandon Young (4-1, 3.47 ERA) facing off against George Kirby (5-5, 4.04 ERA). And while that may be true by the numbers, ERA doesn’t tell the whole story.

Kirby has to find it sometime for Seattle, with his FIP (3.40) over half a run lower than his ERA (4.04). The opposite is true for Young with a 3.47 ERA but 4.28 FIP.

This game might be the one that gets Kirby going since the Orioles have lost four straight, and the Mariners appear to have recovered from losing three of four to the Mets and Tigers. Seattle had won eight in a row prior to that little hiccup.

Philadelphia Phillies (-143) at Toronto Blue Jays

Jesus Luzardo has been great in his last handful of starts for the Phillies, and Max Scherzer is not what he once was as he returns from a stint on the injured list.

Philadelphia has really turned things around over the last several weeks, getting back over .500 both overall (36-31) and on the road (17-14).

I think the market is respecting Scherzer’s name recognition a bit too much here. The Phillies should be bigger favorites as they look for their third straight series victory.

Detroit Tigers (-131) vs. Minnesota Twins

I’m surprised that the Cardinals are underdogs in this game. They’re on a five-game winning streak and just beat Freddy Peralta and the Mets in the series opener.

Andre Pallante now takes the mound for the Cardinals. The right-hander has been great on the road, allowing just 8 ER in 27 IP (2.67 ERA) with wins in his last four away starts.

The Mets are going with an opener, and only have a slight advantage in bullpen arms over the Cardinals (3.24 vs. 4.04 ERA this season).

I’ll take the Cardinals as road underdogs in Queens.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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