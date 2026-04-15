Mariners vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 15

The San Diego Padres kept things rolling with a 4-1 upset win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

That was the sixth straight win for the Padres, while the Mariners saw their four-game winning streak come to an end.

The Padres are now 7-4 at home this season and the Mariners are just 1-6 on the road.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mariners vs. Padres on Wednesday, April 15.

Mariners vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mariners -1.5 (+149)

Padres +1.5 (-181)

Moneyline

Mariners -105

Padres -115

Total

8.0 (Over -105/Under -115)

Mariners vs. Padres Probable Pitchers

Mariners: Emerson Hancock (2-1, 2.04 ERA)

Padres: Randy Vasquez (1-0, 1.02 ERA)

Mariners vs. Padres How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 14

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Petco Park

How to Watch (TV): SEAM, SDPA

Mariners record: 8-10

Padres record: 11-6

Mariners vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets

Padres Best MLB Prop Bet

Fernando Tatis Jr. OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-130)

Fernando Tatis Jr. came through for us last night with a hit, run, and RBI to cash this prop. I’m going right back to it again with Tatis hot at home. The outfielder has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in three straight games, five of his last six, and seven of his last contests.

I’ll back Tatis at this -130 price given that he’s gone OVER 1.5 HRR in 65% of his games this season (73% at home) and 57% last season (60% at home).

Mariners vs. Padres Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers :

The Padres extended their winning streak to six games with a 4-1 victory in the series opener against Seattle on Tuesday night. They scored three runs in the third inning to take the lead and never looked back, racking up 11 hits in the win.

San Diego is now 11-6 on the season and 7-4 at home. On the flip side, Seattle is just 8-10 overall, and only has one win in seven road games.

Randy Vasquez has allowed just two runs in 17.2 IP through three starts for San Diego. I like the Padres to stay hot tonight at home.

Pick: Padres -115

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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