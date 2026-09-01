Mariners vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 1

The Boston Red Sox are looking to keep the momentum going after a comeback win to open their series against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park.

It was a much-needed win for the Sox, who had lost four of their last five games.

Seattle has now lost five games in a row, but it did finally score more than three runs in last night’s 9-8 defeat.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mariners vs. Red Sox on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mariners +1.5 (-208)

Red Sox -1.5 (+170)

Moneyline

Mariners +108

Red Sox -116

Total

7 (Over -122/Under +102)

Mariners vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

Mariners: Bryan Woo (9-9, 4.36 ERA)

Red Sox: Jedixson Paez (0-0, 18.00 ERA)

Bryan Woo saw his string of solid starts come to an end last time out, allowing six runs on five hits in four innings against the Phillies.

Jedixson Paez struggled out of the bullpen with the White Sox to begin the season and has been in the minors since. He is 2-4 with a 4.11 ERA in 20 games (10 starts) in the minors this season.

Mariners vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): SEAM, NESN

Mariners record: 64-74

Red Sox record: 75-63

Mariners vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet

Bryan Woo OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-130)

Bryan Woo has struggled at times this season, including in his last start, but he’s still been able to get at least five strikeouts with regularity.

The right-hander has gone OVER 4.5 strikeouts in nine straight starts and 15 of his last 18 dating back to May 6. I’ll take a chance on him getting there again tonight.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Mariners and Red Sox both scored more than seven runs themselves in a wild series opener last night, as Boston stormed back late to tie the game and then win it in extra innings.

It’ll now be Bryan Woo on the mound for the Mariners. The right-hander got roughed up for six runs on five hits in four innings against the Phillies last time out.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox called up Jedixson Paez to make his team debut. He’s allowed four runs on seven hits in 12.1 innings across three starts for Triple-A Worcester.

I don’t trust either pitching situation tonight, and both teams have shown they can put runs on the board.

Pick: OVER 7 (-122)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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