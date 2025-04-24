Mariners vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, April 24
The Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners wrap up their three-game set on Thursday afternoon at Fenway Park, and bettors should brace for a terrific pitching matchup.
Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet gets the ball in this one as he aims to build on an impressive 1.13 ERA through his first few starts of the season. He’ll be opposed by Seattle’s Bryan Woo, who has a 3.12 ERA and has worked at least six innings in every outing in 2025.
Oddsmakers have set Boston as a sizable favorite in this game, but what’s the best bet to place on Thursday?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this afternoon clash.
Mariners vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Mariners +1.5 (-135)
- Red Sox -1.5 (+114)
Moneyline
- Mariners: +154
- Red Sox: -185
Total
- 8 (Over -118/Under -102)
Mariners vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- Seattle: Bryan Woo (2-1, 3.12 ERA)
- Boston: Garrett Crochet (2-1, 1.13 ERA)
Mariners vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, April 24
- Time: 1:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network
- Mariners record: 13-11
- Red Sox record: 14-12
Mariners vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets
Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet
- Bryan Woo OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded (-190)
Don’t sleep on Woo having a strong start on Thursday, as he’s been money in this prop so far this season. I shared this pick earlier today in our best props column for SI Betting:
This season, Seattle Mariners righty Bryan Woo has pitched six or more innings in every start, and we can bet on him to do that again on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox.
Boston has been a solid offense in 2025, but Woo has some great numbers on the bump, posting a 3.12 ERA, 3.03 FIP and a 1.04 WHIP in four starts.
Woo hasn’t even needed to hit the 100 pitch mark to hit this prop, and he’s thrown exactly seven innings in each of his last two starts. Since Woo doesn’t walk many batters, he’s a solid bet to keep his pitch count down and get through six innings on Thursday.
Mariners vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
I think there’s some value in the total in this game, something I shared in today’s MLB Best Bets column for SI Betting:
The Mariners and Red Sox have a great pitching matchup on Thursday afternoon, as they wrap up a three-game slate.
Bryan Woo (3.12 ERA) is on the mound for Seattle against Boston’s Garrett Crochet (1.13 ERA), who has allowed just four earned runs in 32.0 innings of work this season.
While these two offenses are both in the top half of the league in runs scored and OPS this season, I’m going to buy both starters to keep this game low scoring early. Woo has pitched at least six innings in each of his four starts while Crochet has not allowed more than two earned runs in a single outing.
Boston is also one of the better UNDER teams in MLB this season, going 13-11-2 in 26 games.
Pick: UNDER 8 (-102 at DraftKings)
