Marlins vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 22

The Houston Astros are looking to sweep away the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

After getting swept themselves by the O’s, the Astros are back on track with two wins over the Fish.

Meanwhile, Miami is at risk of getting swept for the third straight series after losing three to the Guardians and Brewers.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Marlins vs. Astros on Wednesday, July 22.

Marlins vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Marlins -1.5 (+161)

Astros +1.5 (-197)

Moneyline

Marlins -102

Astros -118

Total

8 (Over -118/Under -102)

Marlins vs. Astros Probable Pitchers

Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (10-5, 3.89 ERA)

Astros: Peter Lambert (8-5, 3.03 ERA)

Sandy Alcantara has put together a strong season while throwing an MLB-high 136.2 innings in 21 starts. He’s allowed five runs in 21 innings across his last three starts after getting lit up for five runs in 5.2 innings at Coors Field. The veteran has been worse on the road (4.48 ERA) than at home (3.26 ERA) this season, though.

Peter Lambert has been impressive in his return to the majors after spending a year overseas. He’s allowed two runs or fewer in 11 of 16 starts, and four runs or fewer in 15 of 16 outings. The right-hander has allowed just two runs in 17.2 innings across his last three starts.

Marlins vs. Astros How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 21

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park

How to Watch (TV): MIAM, SCHN

Marlins record: 52-49

Astros record: 48-54

Marlins vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets

Astros Best MLB Prop Bet

Yordan Alvarez OVER 1.5 Bases (-111)

I’m running this prop back tonight at a -111 price.

Yordan Alvarez has gone OVER 1.5 bases in each of the last eight games and 12 of his last 16 contests overall. He’s also gone OVER 1.5 bases in 62% of his home games, including nine of his last 10.

Marlins vs. Astros Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Marlins are starting to look like the team that many expected them to be this season. Miami has lost eight in a row, scoring just 21 runs during that stretch. The Fish are now just 21-30 on the road this year.

Houston has bounced back nicely in these two games against Miami with 13 runs after putting up 11 runs during a four-game losing streak.

Peter Lambert has found new life in Houston this season, and I’ll back him and the Astros as home favorites tonight.

Pick: Astros -118

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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