Marlins vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 15

The Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins will play in a rubber-match on Wednesday night.

The Marlins won the first game of the series on Monday, but then the Braves got their revenge on Tuesday, winning by a final score of 6-5. The winner of tonight's game will win the series, but regardless of the result, the Braves will walk away in sole possession of first place in the NL East.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's game.

Marlins vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Marlins +1.5 (-152)

Braves -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline

Marlins +154

Braves -172

Total

OVER 10.5 (-115)

UNDER 10.5 (-105)

Marlins vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Miami: Chris Paddack, RHP (0-2, 6.14 ERA)

Atlanta: Bryce Elder, RHP (1-1, 1.02 ERA)

Marlins vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 15

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): Marlins.TV, presented by Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia, BravesVision

Marlins record: 9-9

Braves record: 11-7

Marlins vs. Braves Best Prop Bet

Chris Paddack UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-132)

The Braves have shown plenty of plate discipline so far this season, striking out on just 19.6% of their plate appearances. They'll face Chris Paddack tonight, who isn't exactly known as a strikeout pitcher. He struck out just 6.4 batters per nine innings last season, so let's bet on him experiencing some regression after recording 14 strikeouts through his first 14.2 innings pitched this season.

Marlins vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I broke down why I'm putting $50 on the Braves to take care of business at home:

If you don't mind betting on a team that's a reasonable favorite, consider the Braves to get the job done at home against the Marlins. The Braves' offense has been hot this season, ranking third in the Majors in wRC+ behind only the Dodgers and Astros. Meanwhile, the Marlins' offense started hot, but they've begun to regress, falling to 11th in baseball in wRC+. Now seems like the right time to sell some stock in this team.

Bryce Elder gets the start for the Braves tonight, and he's been impressive this season. He has a 1.02 ERA and a 1.019 WHIP across three starts. He'll face off against Chris Paddack of the Marlins, who has struggled. He has a 6.14 ERA and a 1.568 WHIP across three starts.

There's enough there for me to think there's value on Atlanta at -172.

Pick: Braves -172 via FanDuel

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