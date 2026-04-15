Marlins vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 15
In this story:
The Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins will play in a rubber-match on Wednesday night.
The Marlins won the first game of the series on Monday, but then the Braves got their revenge on Tuesday, winning by a final score of 6-5. The winner of tonight's game will win the series, but regardless of the result, the Braves will walk away in sole possession of first place in the NL East.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's game.
Marlins vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Marlins +1.5 (-152)
- Braves -1.5 (+126)
Moneyline
- Marlins +154
- Braves -172
Total
- OVER 10.5 (-115)
- UNDER 10.5 (-105)
Marlins vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- Miami: Chris Paddack, RHP (0-2, 6.14 ERA)
- Atlanta: Bryce Elder, RHP (1-1, 1.02 ERA)
Marlins vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 15
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): Marlins.TV, presented by Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia, BravesVision
- Marlins record: 9-9
- Braves record: 11-7
Marlins vs. Braves Best Prop Bet
- Chris Paddack UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-132)
The Braves have shown plenty of plate discipline so far this season, striking out on just 19.6% of their plate appearances. They'll face Chris Paddack tonight, who isn't exactly known as a strikeout pitcher. He struck out just 6.4 batters per nine innings last season, so let's bet on him experiencing some regression after recording 14 strikeouts through his first 14.2 innings pitched this season.
Marlins vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I broke down why I'm putting $50 on the Braves to take care of business at home:
If you don't mind betting on a team that's a reasonable favorite, consider the Braves to get the job done at home against the Marlins. The Braves' offense has been hot this season, ranking third in the Majors in wRC+ behind only the Dodgers and Astros. Meanwhile, the Marlins' offense started hot, but they've begun to regress, falling to 11th in baseball in wRC+. Now seems like the right time to sell some stock in this team.
Bryce Elder gets the start for the Braves tonight, and he's been impressive this season. He has a 1.02 ERA and a 1.019 WHIP across three starts. He'll face off against Chris Paddack of the Marlins, who has struggled. He has a 6.14 ERA and a 1.568 WHIP across three starts.
There's enough there for me to think there's value on Atlanta at -172.
Pick: Braves -172 via FanDuel
Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to get $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. Simply sign up, make a deposit and bet $5. If that first bet wins, you get $250 in bonus bets.
Follow Iain on X and Instagram
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets