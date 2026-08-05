Marlins vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 5

The Atlanta Braves started their series against the Miami Marlins with their seventh-straight win on Tuesday night.

That loss ended a three-game winning streak for the Marlins, who had won six of their last seven overall.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Marlins vs. Braves on Wednesday, August 5.

Marlins vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Marlins +1.5 (-193)

Braves -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline

Marlins +115

Braves -122

Total

8.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Marlins vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Marlins: Eury Perez (5-8, 3.44 ERA)

Braves: Bryce Elder (7-6, 3.84 ERA)

Eury Perez has been stellar since the All-Star break, allowing five runs (four earned) on 11 hits in 19 innings against the Brewers, Padres, and Mets. The Braves tagged him for four runs (three earned) on seven hits in four innings back in April, though.

Bryce Elder allowed a single run in each of his last two starts after yielding two runs in six innings to the Padres out of the break. He threw 5.2 shutout innings against the Fish back in April.

Marlins vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, August 5

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): MIAM, BravesVsn

Marlins record: 58-56

Braves record: 68-45

Marlins vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets

Matt Olson OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-116)

Matt Olson saw his three-game homer streak end last night, but he did go 2 for 3 with a double. He’s now 7 for 15 with five runs scored and three RBI in his last four contests.

Olson is 3 for 8 with a walk against Perez in his career.

Marlins vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Braves have won six in a row after taking the series opener 4-2 last night. They’re now 37-20 at home, while Miami is just 24-33 on the road.

The Fish had a hot stretch against a struggling Phillies squad and the lowly Mets, but Atlanta is a different story.

Eury Perez has been good for the Marlins, but Bryce Elder has held his own for the Braves as well.

The Braves took three of four from Miami back in May, and have won six of eight meetings this season. They deserve to be bigger favorites at home tonight.

Pick: Braves -122

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