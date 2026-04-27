Marlins vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 27

After a 3-4 road trip in Colorado and San Francisco, the Los Angeles Dodgers got back on track by taking the last two games of a three-game set against the Cubs at Dodger Stadium.

On the flip side, the Miami Marlins lost their last two in San Francisco after winning four of five before that.

The Dodgers are now 11-4 at home on the season while Miami is just 3-9 on the road.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Marlins vs. Dodgers on Monday, April 27.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Marlins +1.5 (+119)

Dodgers -1.5 (-143)

Moneyline

Marlins +248

Dodgers -314

Total

8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Marlins vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Marlins: Chris Paddack (0-4, 6.38 ERA)

Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-2, 2.48 ERA)

Marlins vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Monday, April 27

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): MIAM, SNLA

Marlins record: 13-15

Dodgers record: 19-9

Marlins vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Marlins Best MLB Prop Bet

Chris Paddack OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-109)

Chris Paddack has had a rough start to the season in Miami. The righthander has allowed 31 hits in 24 innings across five starts, including OVER 5.5 hits in three of them.

Paddack now faces off against the best offense in baseball with the Dodgers batting a league-best .278 and averaging 9.42 hits per game.

Los Angeles’ lineup is the best in baseball, and it’ll show Paddack why tonight.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

This moneyline is simply too long to take the Dodgers at, so the run line is where I’m looking.

Of the Dodgers 19 wins, 15 of them have been by at least two runs. That includes the last six victories for Los Angeles. For the Marlins, 14 of their 15 losses have been by at least two runs, including six straight.

The Dodgers should be able to get a handful of runs against Paddack while Yamamoto shuts down the Marlins.

I don’t know if I would take the -2.5 at plus odds, but I’ll grab the -1.5 at -143.

Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-143)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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