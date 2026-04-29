Marlins vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 29

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins have split the first two games of their early-week series, and Miami holds the No. 2 spot in the NL East as a result, despite the fact that it is under .500 this season.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are 20-10 through 30 games and have looked every bit like the World Series contenders that they’re projected to be this season. L.A. is heavily favored at home in this series finale, as right-hander Tyler Glasnow (2.45 ERA) aims to build on his impressive start to the 2026 season.

The Marlins will counter with a former Cy Young award winner, as Sandy Alcantara (3.05 ERA) has bounced back so far in 2026 after a down 2025 season.

I have a bet that focuses on both starters in this game, so let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop target and more for this matinee matchup on Wednesday.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Marlins +1.5 (-115)

Dodgers -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Marlins: +189

Dodgers: -232

Total

8 (Over -118/Under -102)

Marlins vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Miami: Sandy Alcantara (3-2, 3.05 ERA)

Los Angeles: Tyler Glasnow (3-0, 2.45 ERA)

Marlins vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 29

Time: 3:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Dodgers Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet LA, Marlins.TV

Marlins record: 14-16

Dodgers record: 20-10

Marlins vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Tyler Glasnow OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded (-152)

So far this season, Glasnow has recorded 18 or more outs (at least six innings) in each of his five starts, allowing just 16 hits, nine runs and seven walks. He’s coming off eight innings of one-hit ball in his last outing, and the Dodgers have allowed him to hit the 100-pitch mark three times in five games.

So, I think this line is a bit of a discount against the Marlins, who are 16th in runs scored, 12th in OPS and sixth in batting average this season. Glasnow ranks in the 95th percentile in expected ERA and the 92nd percentile in expected batting average against, so I wouldn't be shocked if he slows down this lineup on Wednesday afternoon.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared my favorite bet for this game in SI Betting’s best MLB bets column :

Two elite starters take the mound in the series finale between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins, as Tyler Glasnow faces Sandy Alcantara.

Glasnow has been lights out for the Dodgers in the 2026 season, posting a 2.45 ERA in five starts, allowing two or fewer runs in four of those outings. The Dodgers are 5-0 when he’s on the mound, and Glasnow has some impressive advanced numbers:

2.17 Expected ERA (95th percentile)

.183 Expected BAA (92nd percentile)

31.7% K Percentage (91st percentile)

29.6% Whiff Percentage (77th percentile)

5.8% Walk Percentage (87th percentile)

Glasnow is coming off eight innings of one-hit ball in a win over the San Francisco Giants, so I love him as one half of this First 5 Innings UNDER bet on Wednesday.

The other half is Alcantara, who has bounced back so far after a poor 2025 season. The former Cy Young winner has a 3.05 ERA and ranks in the 76th percentile in expected ERA (3.11) through six starts.

While Alcantara did allow seven runs in a start against Detroit, he has given up three or fewer runs in every other outing in 2026. The Dodgers are massive favorites at home, and they’ll likely handle a Marlins team that is just 16th in MLB in runs scored this season.

Still, my favorite bet is trusting both of these starters, especially since these teams have combined for nine and three runs in the first two games of this series.

Pick: First 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-120 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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