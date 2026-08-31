Marlins vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 31

The Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals close out a four-game set on Monday night.

The Nats took the first two games of the series before the Marlins bounced back with a 6-2 victory on Sunday. Still, Miami is just 2-6 in its last eight games as the floundering Fish are falling out of the playoff race.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Marlins vs. Nationals on Monday, Aug. 31.

Marlins vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Marlins -1.5 (+138)

Nationals +1.5 (-167)

Moneyline

Marlins -109

Nationals +102

Total

8.5 (Over -119/Under -102)

Marlins vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers

Marlins: Ryan Gusto (1-3, 3.98 ERA)

Nationals: Will Dion (1-1, 3.67 ERA)

Ryan Gusto has thrown nine shutout innings over his last two starts, including four scoreless frames against the Nationals on August 21.

Will Dion will make his first MLB start after his first 18 appearances came out of the bullpen. He got tagged for four runs in 2.2 innings in his last appearance against Colorado on August 26.

Marlins vs. Nationals How to Watch

Date: Monday, Aug. 31

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Nationals Park

How to Watch (TV): MIAM, NATS, FS1

Marlins record: 69-68

Nationals record: 65-74

Marlins vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bets

Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet

Daylen Lile OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-133)

Daylen Lile is on a little hot streak for the Nationals, going 15 for 37(.405) with three home runs, three doubles, and a triple in his last 10 games. He scored nine runs with 11 RBI in that span as well.

Lile is getting a chance to bat cleanup now as well, which should give him more opportunities to drive in runs.

Marlins vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick

Despite some recent hiccups, the Marlins are still the better team in this matchup, and they have the better pitcher on the mound.

Miami still has something to play for as it sits 3.5 games back of a playoff spot while the Nats are dead in the water at 8.5 games back.

Pick: Marlins -109

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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