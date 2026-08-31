Marlins vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 31
In this story:
The Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals close out a four-game set on Monday night.
The Nats took the first two games of the series before the Marlins bounced back with a 6-2 victory on Sunday. Still, Miami is just 2-6 in its last eight games as the floundering Fish are falling out of the playoff race.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Marlins vs. Nationals on Monday, Aug. 31.
Marlins vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Marlins -1.5 (+138)
- Nationals +1.5 (-167)
Moneyline
- Marlins -109
- Nationals +102
Total
- 8.5 (Over -119/Under -102)
Marlins vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers
- Marlins: Ryan Gusto (1-3, 3.98 ERA)
- Nationals: Will Dion (1-1, 3.67 ERA)
Ryan Gusto has thrown nine shutout innings over his last two starts, including four scoreless frames against the Nationals on August 21.
Will Dion will make his first MLB start after his first 18 appearances came out of the bullpen. He got tagged for four runs in 2.2 innings in his last appearance against Colorado on August 26.
Marlins vs. Nationals How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Aug. 31
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationals Park
- How to Watch (TV): MIAM, NATS, FS1
- Marlins record: 69-68
- Nationals record: 65-74
Marlins vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bets
Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet
- Daylen Lile OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-133)
Daylen Lile is on a little hot streak for the Nationals, going 15 for 37(.405) with three home runs, three doubles, and a triple in his last 10 games. He scored nine runs with 11 RBI in that span as well.
Lile is getting a chance to bat cleanup now as well, which should give him more opportunities to drive in runs.
Marlins vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
Despite some recent hiccups, the Marlins are still the better team in this matchup, and they have the better pitcher on the mound.
Miami still has something to play for as it sits 3.5 games back of a playoff spot while the Nats are dead in the water at 8.5 games back.
Pick: Marlins -109
Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $150 in bonus bets no matter what.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop