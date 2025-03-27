Maryland Odds to Upset Florida Unchanged Amidst Kevin Willard Rumors
As Maryland prepares to face Florida in the Sweet 16, rumors have intensified that their head coach, Kevin Willard, could be leaving the Terps to become the next head coach at Villanova.
Despite that, and some other surprising reports, Maryland’s odds of upsetting top-seeded Florida tonight remain unchanged.
The Terps opened the week as -5.5-point underdogs at FanDuel, but that moved to -6.5 quickly. Maryland is still -6.5 on Thursday morning, indicating oddsmakers don’t believe the further uncertainty around Willard’s future impacts the Terps’ chances of advancing to the Elite Eight.
Maryland is +205 on the moneyline at FanDuel as well, virtually the exact same as the +202 it opened as on Sunday night.
Villanova is the lone power conference school without a men’s basketball head coach and rumors have circulated for weeks that Willard is their top target. Willard hasn’t shot down the rumors completely, and he’s openly complained about a lack of funding for Maryland’s basketball team, including this:
“You know, I wanted to spend an extra night in New York this year to celebrate Christmas with my team, and I was told that we can’t do that because it’s too expensive. So I don’t know how we can be a top-tier program, and I can’t spend one extra night in New York because it’s too expensive. So there’s fundamental things I’m fighting for, for my team and my program.”
Maryland is currently trying to find a new Athletic Director and WUSA9's Chick Hernandez reported early Thursday that Maryland is now also working on finding a new head coach. Not exactly what you want to hear on the eve of a massive game.
Despite all this, SI CBB betting insider Reed Wallach is backing the Terps to cover the -6.5-point spread. Here’s what he had to say in his full betting preview:
Can Maryland win the shot volume battle? While Florida is known for its imposing size and rebounding prowess, the team is eighth in rebounding percentage, but Maryland is 74th and makes up for it by turning over opponents at a far higher clip.
I think this game is far closer than the number indicates with Maryland’s ability to match Florida in key categories like shot volume, shot efficiency and overall talent.
Now, Florida will be the best team Maryland has faced this season, but the team hasn't lost a game by more than six points this season, and I believe the group is talented enough to hang.
It seems a tall task for these players to put aside the rumors and perform their best. There are emotions involved with everyone and this is about as emotional as it gets.
Still, oddsmakers don't see a big impact and that says a lot.
