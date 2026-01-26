Super Bowl ATS Trend Favors Patriots as Underdogs in Matchup vs. Seahawks

Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots are underdogs in Super Bowl 60 against the Seattle Seahawks, but that may not be a bad thing ... at least from a betting perspective.

The Patriots have been underdogs all season in a way, as they were +6000 to make the Super Bowl before the season and were set at plus money to make the playoffs before Week 1. Now, they're one win away from a Lombardi Trophy, and there is an interesting against the spread trend that favors them in this game.

Since 2003, Super Bowl favorites have struggled against the spread, going just 7-15. On top of that, teams that were favored by more than three points in the Super Bowl have covered in just two of 11 games during that stretch, and that's where the Seahawks find themselves in Super Bowl 60.

Seattle is a 4.5-point favorite in the odds at DraftKings, as the line has jumped a point in the Seahawks' favor after opening at Seattle -3.5 on Sunday night.

Now, betting on a game strictly because of trends is far from a sound strategy, but it is interesting that major favorites have struggled to win big in recent Super Bowl history. Seattle ended up covering as a 2.5-point favorite in the NFC title game, but that matchup came down to the final minutes against the Los Angeles Rams.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are 2-1 against the spread in the playoffs and an NFL-best 13-6-1 against the spread overall this season. If this line continues to move in favor of Seattle, it may only further an argument to take the points with the Patriots since they have knocked off three straight elite defenses in the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos.

As of Monday morning, 78 percent of the spread bets at DraftKings Sportsbook are on the Seahawks to cover as favorites, but 58 percent of the moneyline bets are on New England to win the game.

There are going to be plenty of other trends to consider in this matchup, but this recent trend certainly makes the Patriots an attractive bet at this current line.

