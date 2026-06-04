Matteo Arnaldi vs. Flavio Cobolli Prediction, Odds for French Open Semifinals

Jannik Sinner may have been eliminated, but we still have an All-Italian semifinal on the men's side of the French Open.

Matteo Arnaldi and Flavio Cobolli will face off on Friday afternoon, with a berth in the Roland-Garros final on the line. The finals appearance would be the first for both tennis players in their young careers.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Friday's semifinal match.

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Flavio Cobolli Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Matteo Arnaldi +198

Flavio Cobolli -245

Total

39.5 (Over -102/Under -132)

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Flavio Cobolli How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 5

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): truTV/TNT

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Flavio Cobolli: History and Tournament Results

These two have faced each other three times in their career. Arnaldi is 2-1 in those matches, but Cobolli won the most recent match, which took place in the second round of last year's French Open.

Matteo Arnaldi

Matteo Arnaldi hadn't made it past the fourth round in any other Grand Slam in his career, and now he's one win away from making it to the French Open Final. Before this year, his best finish was a fourth-round appearance at Roland-Garros. He is currently the No. 104 ranked men's tennis player in the world, which would make him the lowest-ranked player to ever win the French Open if he pulls it off.

His wins at this year's tournament have come against Tallon Griekspoor, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Raphael Collignon, Frances Tiafoe, and Matteo Berrettini.

Flavio Cobolli

Flavio Cobolli's best Grand Slam finish before this year's French Open was a quarterfinal appearance at Wimbledon last year. He has a 50% win rate at Roland-Garros in his career. He is currently the No. 14-ranked men's tennis player in the world.

His wins so far at this tournament have come against Andrea Pellegrino, Wu Yibing, Learner Tien, Zachary Svajda, and Felix Auger Aliassime.

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Flavio Cobolli Prediction and Pick

I'm going to take a shot on the Cinderella story to continue and bet on Matteo Arnaldi to pull off another upset. You can't argue with his resume so far this tournament, with wins against the likes of Tsitsipas and Tiafoe. He also showed some recent form, winning an ATP Challenger tournament on Clay in late April.

Cobolli's resume so far this tournament hasn't been as impressive, and he was in bad form ahead of the French Open. He went just 1-2 in his last two tournaments, including losing in the Round of 32 in an ATP 500 tournament in May.

Arnaldi has already beat Cobolli twice in his career. Let's bet on him to win a third time.

Pick: Matteo Arnaldi +198 via FanDuel

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