Mattress Mack Places Massive $2 Million Wager on Super Bowl 60 Winner

Super Bowl Sunday is more than a week away, but Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale had his Super Bowl decision locked in well before the matchup was even decided.

Mattress Mack reportedly placed a $2 million wager at Caesars Sportsbook before the AFC Championship Game for the winner of that matchup to go on the win the Super Bowl. So, Mattress Mack is riding with the New England Patriots in this matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

He apparently locked in the bet at +200 odds, but he didn't get much value by taking the wager before the AFC and NFC title games. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Patriots are +191 in the odds at Caesars to win this game.

The largest reported #SuperBowlLX futures bet now belongs to Mattress Mack.



He placed a $2 million wager at Caesars Sportsbook on the AFC winning the SB at +200 odds before Sunday's championship games (@DavidPurdum 1st).



And yes, there is also a furniture promotion tied to it — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) January 28, 2026

This isn't the first million-dollar bet that has been placed on Super Bowl LX.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that one bettor at Circa Sports has placed a moneyline bet on the Patriots to win Super Bowl LX dropping $1.1 million on Drake Maye and company at +188 odds. If the Patriots win, the bettor will walk away with $3,168,000. So, it seems like the big bettors are loving the underdog in this matchup.

Mattress Mack has a long history of placing big bets on the marquee events in sports, and there is always a promotion tied to his wagers.

For Patriots fans, they're hoping that he's right on Super Bowl Sunday, especially since the odds for this game have slowly shifted towards Seattle. After opening as a 3.5-point favorite, Sam Darnold and the Seahawks are now favoried by 4.5 points in this matchup.

