Mattress Mack Places Massive $2 Million Wager on Super Bowl 60 Winner
In this story:
Super Bowl Sunday is more than a week away, but Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale had his Super Bowl decision locked in well before the matchup was even decided.
Mattress Mack reportedly placed a $2 million wager at Caesars Sportsbook before the AFC Championship Game for the winner of that matchup to go on the win the Super Bowl. So, Mattress Mack is riding with the New England Patriots in this matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
He apparently locked in the bet at +200 odds, but he didn't get much value by taking the wager before the AFC and NFC title games. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Patriots are +191 in the odds at Caesars to win this game.
This isn't the first million-dollar bet that has been placed on Super Bowl LX.
Earlier this week, it was revealed that one bettor at Circa Sports has placed a moneyline bet on the Patriots to win Super Bowl LX dropping $1.1 million on Drake Maye and company at +188 odds. If the Patriots win, the bettor will walk away with $3,168,000. So, it seems like the big bettors are loving the underdog in this matchup.
Mattress Mack has a long history of placing big bets on the marquee events in sports, and there is always a promotion tied to his wagers.
For Patriots fans, they're hoping that he's right on Super Bowl Sunday, especially since the odds for this game have slowly shifted towards Seattle. After opening as a 3.5-point favorite, Sam Darnold and the Seahawks are now favoried by 4.5 points in this matchup.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X to double your winnings on your next 20 bets. Simply deposit $10 or more and place a first-time wager of at least $1, and Caesars will give you 20 100% profit boost tokens.
Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2