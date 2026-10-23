Mavericks vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Oct. 23
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The Indiana Pacers host the Dallas Mavericks in their home opener on Friday night.
The Pacers are looking to build on their 123-120 win in New Orleans to open the season, while the Mavericks are hoping to bounce back from a 128-110 loss in Houston.
Pascal Siakam paced Indiana with 30 points in the season-opening win, but the big story was Tyrese Haliburton posting a double-double in his return from injury.
Dallas won both meetings against the Pacers last season.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Mavericks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Mavericks +7.5 (-110)
- Pacers -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mavericks +215
- Pacers -265
Total
- 240.5 (Over -110/Under -110-)
Mavericks vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct. 23
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): KFAA, WTTV
- Mavericks record: 0-1
- Pacers record: 1-0
Mavericks vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Mavericks Injury Report
- Santi Aldama – Out
- Tarik Biberovic – Out
- Jett Howard – Doubtful
- Dereck Lively II – Out
- Caleb Martin – Out
Pacers Injury Report
- Kobe Brown – Probable
- Johnny Furphy – Out
- T.J. McConnell – Out
- Aaron Nesmith – Questionable
- Ben Sheppard – Questionable
- Jalen Slawson – Probable
- Braden Smith – Doubtful
Mavericks vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 29.5 Points + Assists (-113)
Tyrese Haliburton had an emotional return to the court on Wednesday night, and those emotions will be ramped up in his first game back at Gainbridge Fieldhouse tonight.
Haliburton scored 23 points on 8 of 15 shooting (2 of 6 from deep) in New Orleans, nailing all five of his free-throw attempts as well. He added 12 assists for a nice double-double stat line in his return.
I don’t see how Haliburton doesn’t get to around those numbers again tonight in the Pacers’ home opener.
Mavericks vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
The only way I can look at this game is to the home team. It’s a bit of an inflated spread due to the home opener, but I think the Pacers can still handle it.
Dallas plays the first half of a back-to-back tonight before its home opener on Saturday against the Spurs. The Mavericks won’t overlook the Pacers, but if Indiana gets a second-half lead, perhaps Dallas saves some energy for tomorrow night. Plus, they did just lose by 18 in Houston.
I love Haliburton and the Pacers at home tonight.
Pick: Pacers -7.5 (-110)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop