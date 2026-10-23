Mavericks vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Oct. 23

The Indiana Pacers host the Dallas Mavericks in their home opener on Friday night.

The Pacers are looking to build on their 123-120 win in New Orleans to open the season, while the Mavericks are hoping to bounce back from a 128-110 loss in Houston.

Pascal Siakam paced Indiana with 30 points in the season-opening win, but the big story was Tyrese Haliburton posting a double-double in his return from injury.

Dallas won both meetings against the Pacers last season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Mavericks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mavericks +7.5 (-110)

Pacers -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Mavericks +215

Pacers -265

Total

240.5 (Over -110/Under -110-)

Mavericks vs. Pacers How to Watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 23

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): KFAA, WTTV

Mavericks record: 0-1

Pacers record: 1-0

Mavericks vs. Pacers Injury Reports

Mavericks Injury Report

Santi Aldama – Out

Tarik Biberovic – Out

Jett Howard – Doubtful

Dereck Lively II – Out

Caleb Martin – Out

Pacers Injury Report

Kobe Brown – Probable

Johnny Furphy – Out

T.J. McConnell – Out

Aaron Nesmith – Questionable

Ben Sheppard – Questionable

Jalen Slawson – Probable

Braden Smith – Doubtful

Mavericks vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets

Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet

Tyrese Haliburton OVER 29.5 Points + Assists (-113)

Tyrese Haliburton had an emotional return to the court on Wednesday night, and those emotions will be ramped up in his first game back at Gainbridge Fieldhouse tonight.

Haliburton scored 23 points on 8 of 15 shooting (2 of 6 from deep) in New Orleans, nailing all five of his free-throw attempts as well. He added 12 assists for a nice double-double stat line in his return.

I don’t see how Haliburton doesn’t get to around those numbers again tonight in the Pacers’ home opener.

Mavericks vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick

The only way I can look at this game is to the home team. It’s a bit of an inflated spread due to the home opener, but I think the Pacers can still handle it.

Dallas plays the first half of a back-to-back tonight before its home opener on Saturday against the Spurs. The Mavericks won’t overlook the Pacers, but if Indiana gets a second-half lead, perhaps Dallas saves some energy for tomorrow night. Plus, they did just lose by 18 in Houston.

I love Haliburton and the Pacers at home tonight.

Pick: Pacers -7.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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