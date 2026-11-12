Memphis vs. South Florida Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11

The South Florida Bulls host the Memphis Tigers in an American Conference clash on Thursday night.

South Florida is looking to bounce back from a 20-17 road loss to ECU last week. The Bulls had won two in a row prior to that defeat.

Memphis is currently riding a two-game winning streak of its own with home victories against ECU and Army. The Tigers did lose at Tulane prior to that, falling 31-17 despite being -6.5 favorites.

Memphis has won the last five meetings against South Florida, including 34-31 at home last year.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 11 matchup.

Memphis vs. South Florida Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Memphis -4 (-110)

South Florida +4 (-110)

Moneyline

Memphis -190

South Florida: +160

Total

49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Memphis vs. South Florida How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Nov. 12

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Memphis record: 7-2

South Florida record: 6-3

Memphis vs. South Florida Key Players to Watch

Marcus Stokes, Quarterback, Memphis Tigers

Marcus Stokes bided his time and has put up impressive numbers in his first collegiate action coming in his junior year. He’s completed 69.1% of his passes for 2,532 yards, ranking him ninth in the country. He’s also thrown for 25 passing touchdowns, tying for the fourth-most in the nation.

Stokes has put together a few strong performances here in recent weeks. He threw for 320 yards and three touchdowns against ECU, then completed 29 of 35 passes for 371 yards and four touchdowns against Army.

Memphis vs. South Florida Prediction and Pick

Despite Memphis’ road struggles this season, it is still the superior school to South Florida. The Tigers have a better program, and that’s shown up in recent matchups against the Bulls.

Memphis also had last week off, so this Thursday night matchup shouldn’t impact it too much.

South Florida’s only time covering the spread as an underdog this season was an upset win at Army. I don’t see the Bulls having that same success against this Memphis program.

Pick: Memphis -4 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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